‘Modern Family’ cast members reunite at a wedding (again). See the nostalgic pics

The "Modern Family" gang is back together again!

Several cast members shared photos of the reunion on Instagram over the last few days, which took place at "Modern Family" co-creator Steve Levitan's wedding, according to Jesse Tyler Ferguson's post.

"Congratulations @stevelevitan & @kristinamaria18 on your first 48 hours of marriage," Ferguson wrote on Sept. 19. "Thank you for throwing a great party!"

And a great party it seemed to be, as seen in Sofia Vergara's pictures with her former co-stars on her own Instagram, drumming up some "Modern Family" nostalgia as a result.

"I love you guys!!!" she wrote with three red heart emojis under a group picture with Ed O'Neill, Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland and Ty Burrell.

Additional photos after the group shot included Stonestreet, Ferguson and Burrell posing together, then another with Ferguson and Stonestreet appearing to kiss.

In a separate post, Vergara shared more photos with her former co-stars, captioning the post, "With my family."

Vergara posed with O'Neill alongside his wife Catherine Rusoff in the first shot, while the second photo featured a selfie next to Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, as well as Stonestreet and his fiancée, Lindsay Schweitzer. The last photo was a solo shot of Stonestreet with his glasses all fogged up.

While some of the cast reunited on Aug. 20 when Hyland tied the knot to Wells Adams, Stonestreet revealed in his Instagram post that Levitan's wedding was the first time he was hanging out with Vergara in a couple of years.

"Haven’t seen @sofiavergara in two years and after sitting next to her for two minutes....she’s still got it," he captioned the post, which included several photos of Stonestreet and Vergara posing for the camera.