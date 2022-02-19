LAPD: Missing 43-year-old actor Lindsey Pearlman found dead

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed a missing 43-year-old actor was found dead 3.5 miles from her home on Friday.

Lindsey Erin Pearlman was last seen at her home in East Hollywood in the 1600 block of Mariposa Avenue on Feb. 13, 2022, according to police. After sending out a missing person report on Friday, LAPD confirmed later that day that officers had responded to a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue in the Hollywood area.

Lindsey Pearlman. Provided by BRS/Gage Talent Agency

LAPD said the L.A. County Coroner’s Office confirmed the individual to be Pearlman, though the coroner's office could not make the same confirmation to NBC News.

No word yet on her cause of death.

"We are deeply saddened by Lindsey Pearlman’s passing today," her representative Michael Chiaverini said in a statement to TODAY. "The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time while they process and grieve."

Pearlman was a working actor who appeared on "General Hospital," "Chicago Justice," "The Ms. Pat Show" on BET+ and "Vicious," on Urbanflix.

Originally from Chicago, Pearlman also made appearances on "Empire," "Sneaky Pete," the "Purge" TV series and "Selena: The Series."

Her husband, Vance Smith, had been sharing updates on the search for Pearlman.

"The police found Lindsey. She's gone," he wrote Friday afternoon. "I'm broken."

Her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, also tweeted the news on Friday.

"I’m deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late," she wrote, adding she has "no other information about the location or circumstance."

Savannah Pearlman noted her cousin was "a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress."

Both Savannah Pearlman and Chiaverini added that donations can be made in Pearlman’s honor to Los Angeles pet rescue Santé D’Or.

"Parent Trap" star Elaine Hendrix had tweeted about Pearlman's missing person report, calling her a friend and asking for help to locate her.

"Thank you to everyone who shared Lindsey’s missing person report. I’m deeply saddened & stunned to share that she was found deceased," Hendrix wrote on Friday afternoon. "There’s no further info to share at this time. Pls send her friends & family love. 💔"