Here’s why Miranda dyes her hair back to red in ‘And Just Like That’ finale

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the "And Just Like That..." finale.

When “And Just Like That…” premiered, Miranda Hobbes debuted a sleek silver bob, telling the other women, “There are more important issues in the world than trying to look young.”

And after sporting that hairstyle for most of the “Sex and the City” reboot’s 10 episodes on HBO Max, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) changed up her look in Thursday’s season finale.

Miranda is back to her signature red locks after sporting a gray hairstyle for most of the season. HBO Max

“So, are you ever going to say anything about my hair,” Miranda — as she's first seen back to her signature red locks — asks son Brady, who’s about to spend the summer backpacking through Europe with girlfriend Lusia.

“Yeah, it’s cool,” Brady says. “What happened to all the gray pride?”

“It’s still there,” she assures him. “I just felt like changing it up again.”

“I thought you were just copying my look,” he jokes, to which she replies, “Hey, I had it first.”

Brady (left), the son of Miranda and Steve (right), shares his mom's hair color. HBO Max

In the series first episode in December, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) told Miranda her gray hair aged her, prompting Miranda to deliver a powerful response.

“Charlotte, I’m getting a master’s in human rights to pair with my law degree, so hopefully I can become an advocate for women who need one,” Miranda replied. “I don’t have to be a spicy redhead to do that.”

“I mean, we can’t just stay who we were, right?” she added. “And there are more important issues in the world than trying to look young.”

Miranda’s storyline this season also followed her decision to end her marriage to Steve Brady and pursue a relationship with Che Diaz, a new nonbinary character played by Sara Ramirez.

Miranda's relationship with Che Diaz (left) is a major storyline of the "Sex and the City" reboot. Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

In the finale, Miranda opts to finish the semester’s coursework remotely and forgo a competitive internship at Human Rights Watch while traveling to Los Angeles to be with Che, who’s going there to work on a TV pilot.

During a recent visit to “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked Nixon, “Do you understand why fans are so upset about Steve’s treatment in this new iteration?”

Nixon replied, “I do, but I have to say that that’s the thing about breakups: Oftentimes there’s one person that is making the breakup happen and the other person who is reluctant.

She added, “But I have to say that person who is reluctant is pretty miserable too, and they’re just not admitting it.”