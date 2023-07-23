Fans celebrate the breakup of Che Diaz and Miranda Hobbes on ‘And Just Like That...’

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Warning: This story contains spoilers for "And Just Like That..."

And just like that ... Che and Miranda's relationship is no more.

In the sixth episode of Season Two, released July 20, the couple gently called it quits after realizing there was likely no end to their fighting.

But instead of mourning, fans are celebrating the demise of the polarizing couple.

“YALL IM SO HAPPY CHE AND MIRANDA BROKE UP!!!!!!!!,” one person wrote on Twitter.

In episode five, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) is unable to comfort Che (Sara Ramirez) as they struggle to get the pilot episode of their TV show picked up. After a focus group eviscerated the show and Che's character, they just want space, popping their honeymoon-phase bubble as Miranda moves out.

Then during episode six, entitled "Bomb Cyclone," Che rebuffs Miranda's attempt to cuddle and instead sends Cameo videos to fans. A massive fight ensues, with Miranda accusing Che of saving their smiles and charm for others.

"I'm not performing for you, Miranda, is that the only part of me you want?" Che says.

"I don't deserve that," Miranda responds, adding that she is trying to help Che move on.

Miranda leaves, has another explosive fight with Steve (David Eigenberg) and returns to Che's — only for the couple to officially call it quits in the last few minutes of the episode.

"From where we are now, this probably isn't going to get better," Che says, as Miranda agrees. The two later cuddle in bed, and Miranda laments her "back-to-back breakups."

In response to the split, one fan shared a celebratory video from "Real Housewives of Atlanta" to convey their reaction.

"Everyone celebrating the demise of Miranda and Che’s relationship #AndJustLikeThat," the Twitter user wrote.

The entertainment outlet Decider recapped the development in a tweet that said, "Our long, national nightmare is over. Che and Miranda have broken up."

Another user used a meme of Nicole Kidman walking down the street appearing in bliss to react to the split.

Ramirez unpacked the breakup in an interview with USA Today, saying it represented Che reaching a point of “self-awareness.”

“They had experienced such an emotional roller coaster of ego death, where they’re left with a grounded, almost unrecognizable version of themselves that steps forward and says ‘Listen, the wheels are falling off this car. This isn’t working,’” Ramirez said.

“It’s sad, but it’s relatable. A lot of people go through that,” they added.

Despite the breakup, Ramirez says Che isn’t going anywhere and teases that “they discover a new connection with someone.”

“They’re just trying to find their way back to who they really are,” Ramirez told the outlet. “Does that include comedy? Does that include love? That’s the big question mark at the end.”

The pairing of Miranda and Che has been divisive since Season One, after they struck up a flirtation in the second episode.

Miranda's coming out was celebrated, as many thought it was a long time coming for the character. But her complicated storyline and seemingly unconfident persona in the "Sex and the City" reboot yielded mixed reactions from fans.

The character of Che also stirred controversy due to their brazen personality and insistence on being "woke," with some critics calling them a "caricature" and a form of tokenization.

Nixon and Ramirez have responded to criticisms of the relationship and Che's character. Nixon says she has "no idea" why Che is so disliked.

"Che is also not perfect at all. (They’re) this sexy, funny, unexpected non binary character. Hopefully you weren’t expecting that person to be a two dimensional advertisement for everything that a boy or a girl scout could be—I mean, we don’t do squeaky clean," Nixon told Vanity Fair in an article published in June.

Ramirez has previously said that they don't engage with the online hate and maintains that they are "really proud of the representation that we've created."

“We have built a character who is a human being, who is imperfect, who’s complex, who is not here to be liked, who’s not here for anybody’s approval. They’re here to be themselves," they told the New York Times last year.