Mina Starsiak Hawk takes on biggest renovation yet in new HGTV spinoff series 

“Good Bones” star Mina Starsiak Hawk is taking on her biggest, most expensive and riskiest project yet — renovating a historic mansion and carriage house in the Indianapolis neighborhood of Fountain Square, totaling nearly 8,000 square feet.

The HGTV spinoff “Good Bones: Risky Business” chronicles her journey of restoring the property, in hopes of turning the finished product into a bed-and-breakfast and event space.

“I have been wanting to do a project that was different from ‘Good Bones,’” Starsiak Hawk shared with TODAY in an interview.

The designer saw the century-old Victorian house pop up on one of her local search listings and fell in love with it.

The "Good Bones: Risky Business" star poses for a portrait. Peter Wynn Thompson / Getty Images

“An event space is what I thought was perfect for the space,” she said, adding that she pitched the idea to HGTV for a new venture.

“A few weeks later, my network executive emailed me back and said, ‘This is amazing, is this house sold? Is it still available?’ And it was already under contract with another buyer,” she disclosed. “I think the other buyer must have already been having regrets because I was able to buy out their interest just for an additional I think it was $5,000 — it might have been $8,000 and then it was all mine.”

The property, which includes a 5500-square-foot main house and 2500-square-foot carriage house, has changed hands several times over the years with attempted renovations and even a fire at one point. “You almost forget or black out — I’m not sure which — how hectic it was to begin with,” she said.

Because of the large scope of the project, she had to hire a new crew to help with the renovation as her team, whom viewers frequently see on “Good Bones,” was already strapped.

“It was a new contractor, it was a bigger one, and I was really having a tough time not touching it and trying to run the project and manage the project because I could see things getting dropped. I could see problems building up,” she shared.

Viewers will see the dynamic unfold during the six-episode series. “It’s very real and very dramatic,” she revealed. “I definitely cried a handful of times.”

The entire renovation took 14 months to complete. “It’s really, really incredible why we ever thought we could do it in four months,” she said.

The HGTV star and her designer, Michael Jeffrey “MJ” Coyle, took inspiration from the character and structure of the main house including the front porch, turret and pocket doors as well as the brick and unique lines of the carriage house to inform design choices. “MJ and I had a really fun time figuring out how to make the spaces different, but cohesive.”

An open floor plan in one of the dwellings features exposed brick and contrasting colors. Peter Wynn Thompson / Getty Images

Affectionately dubbed Charlotte Hall, the residence is named after Starsiak Hawk’s daughter, Charlotte “Charlie,” 1.

“I feel like all the cool old buildings around Indianapolis have these historical names that are oftentimes like the person who owns it. Charlotte Hall — it seems appropriate. It seems like all the characteristics she has, I feel like are in the house,” she shared. “Honestly, I hadn’t had Charlie yet when I wrote my kids’ book, ‘Built Together,’ and so Jack’s in that, and I was like, ‘All right, Jack got a book, so I don’t have to feel bad about naming the house after Charlie.’”

As for if she wants to keep the property in the family, “I don’t expect it to stay in the family just because I feel like I don’t want to put that pressure on my kids. If you like what the family business is and you want to do it, that’s great. I would love that. But if you don’t, that’s also cool.”

However, the mother of two stated she has no intentions of offloading the spacious abode anytime soon.

“If this first year it being available to the public is successful, I don’t see it leaving my hands in the foreseeable future.”

Mina Starsiak Hawk puts the finishing touches on the carriage house. Peter Wynn Thompson / Getty Images

She revealed that they are in the final weeks of setting it up to be utilized by the public.

“Hopefully people just love it as much as we did because my whole team (came) probably as close as we’ve ever been to everyone just quitting and me having no team anymore to get through this so hopefully it was all worth it.”

“Good Bones: Risky Business” airs Tuesday nights on HGTV and Discovery+.