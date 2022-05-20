Milo Ventimiglia may be saying goodbye to “This Is Us,” but the actor is headed back to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Ventimiglia briefly appeared during the comedy’s fourth season in which he portrayed the mysterious “Handsome Man,” a passing love interest for Midge Maisel (played by Rachel Brosnahan).

In a new interview with TVLine, creator Amy Sherman Palladino and writer Daniel Palladino confirmed that Ventimiglia would be making an “extensive” appearance in the show's fifth and final season.

“We will see a nice, more extensive Part 2 to ‘Milo and Rachel,’” Palladino revealed, adding that viewers will “find out his name” in the upcoming episodes.

Ventimiglia’s character appeared in episode seven of the Amazon Prime show's fourth season. He meets Midge while casually walking in Central Park. The two would then go on to flirt and have long conversations, before taking things to the next level. However, their one-night stand was interrupted by “Handsome Man’s” wife — and that was the extent of his appearance.

Rachel Brosnahan and Milo Ventimiglia are seen on the set of "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" on June 10, 2021 in New York City. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Earlier this year, Sherman-Palladino and Palladino — who worked with the actor on “Gilmore Girls” — told TODAY about seizing the opportunity to bring back Ventimiglia.

“You haven’t really lived until you have Milo walking around your set. Other than it’s just a good-looking guy walking around, he’s such a special person,” Sherman-Palladino said. “The birds and chipmunks in Central Park were a little friendlier. Everything’s just a little better! It was just really, really a delight to have him hang around.”

Kelly Bishop, who played Emily Gilmore on “Gilmore Girls,” was also part of the show’s fourth season.

Ventimiglia will officially say goodbye Jack Pearson on the hit NBC drama on May 24. Aside from an appearance on “Mrs. Maisel,” up next the actor will star in the upcoming ABC drama pilot “The Company You Keep” alongside Catherine Haena Kim. He confirmed the news by retweeting an article about his co-star’s casting.

According to Deadline, the show is based on the Korean format “My Fellow Citizens” and will follow con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA official Emma (Kim).

“A night of passion leads to love between the pair, who unknowingly are on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences,” per the show’s logline. No release date has been set.

