Photo from Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp’s FaceTime call shows the power of their friendship

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp are the ultimate best friend goals.

In an Instagram post from Brown, 19, on July 16, the beloved “Stranger Things” stars appear to be FaceTime calling one another, with both smiling and making half of a heart with their hands.

Schnapp, 18, commented with two red heart emoji on the post.

Millie Bobby Brown shared a sweet image from a FaceTime call with "Stranger Things" co-star Noah Schnapp. @milliebobbybrown via Instagram

In the comment section, fans couldn’t get enough of the friendship duo, with one person deeming them “Nillie.”

“NOAH AND MILLIE IN OMG VIDEO CALLS,” one person wrote, with another adding, “MILLS + NOAH = BEST DUO.”

One person commented, “THE ONE WITH NOAH,” with a crying and heart hands emoji.

“Noah and Millie are the best of all best friends,” another wrote.

For Brown’s birthday in February, Schnapp shared a sweet black-and-white picture of the two together.

"Happy birthday to my partner in crime for life. I love you so much @milliebobbybrown,” Schnapp captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

Brown responded, “love you best friend,” also adding a red heart emoji.

The “Enola Holmes” actor’s bestie wasn’t the only one to make a selfie appearance in her latest photo dump.

Brown's fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, the 21-year-old son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, was also pictured smiling beside her in a white top and necklace.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi smile for a selfie. @milliebobbybrown via Instagram

The couple got engaged in April, with the two marking the moment on Instagram with stunning photos, both appearing emotional.

At the time, Brown shared a black-and-white photo of Bongiovi embracing her from behind as she showed off a ring on her left hand, writing, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all.”

In a post of his own, Bongiovi featured a photo on the beach with his arms wrapped around his fiancée, as well as one shot of him looking into Brown's eyes.

“Forever,” he captioned the post.

The two again celebrated their engagement later in the spring, as seen in photos last month from makeup artist Buster Knight and Brown's hairstylist for the event, Pete Burkill.

Brown wore a white laced two-piece skirt and top ensemble, which included white and gold accents. Bongiovi sported a green suit and white shirt.

“Congrats to the cutest couple in the world! @milliebobbybrown & @jakebongiovi on their engagement. You two are so perfectly matched!!” Knight captioned the post.