Mila Kunis reveals the funny way Ashton Kutcher is like her dad

Mila Kunis says husband Ashton Kutcher reminds her a bit of her father — at least, both men said "I love you" to their future brides in the exact same way.

Just weeks after Kutcher, 44, revealed that he was drunk on tequila the first time he confessed his love for his former "That '70s Show" co-star, 39, Kunis said her dad, Mark, told her mom, Elvira, he loved her for the first time in a similar fashion.

Even more of a coincidence, both men gushed about their feelings three months into their courtships.

"Here's the irony in how real that is. It happened to me and it happened to my mother," Kunis said during a recent visit to "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"So, my dad told my mom he was in love with her three months into their relationship schmammered, fully schmammered," she continued. "Any my mom went, 'All right. Talk to me in the morning.'" Like, we'll reconvene this."

"Same thing happened to me with my husband," Kunis went on. "Three months into our relationship, he, like, showed up at my house at 2 o'clock in the morning. And he was like (imitating drunk person), 'I love you so much." And I was like, 'Oh lord, have mercy.'"

The "Luckiest Girl Alive" star recalled that she told her future groom to go home and "go to bed." But Kutcher doubled down, insisting he was speaking the truth.

"But same thing — my dad and my husband," she added.

When Clarkson pointed out that Kunis and her mom both had men falling head over heels for them in record time, Kunis reminded the host that she and Kutcher, who played high school sweethearts Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on "That '70s Show," had known each other for 20 years before they began dating.

Mila Kunis, right, said the drunken way her future husband Ashton Kutcher, left, told her he first loved her mirrored the way her dad first confessed his love for her mom. Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Kunis' revelation comes after Kutcher shared his side of the "I love you" story last month during an episode of the Peloton series he hosts, "Our Future Selves."

"The first time I told my wife that I love her was while listening to ‘You and Tequila,'" he told country music star Kenny Chesney, referencing Chesney's 2010 hit single.

"I might have had a little too much tequila," Kutcher joked. "I showed up drunk at her house at like two in the morning, and I just started screaming, 'You and tequila make me crazy!'"

Kutcher recalled that Kunis told him to wait to see how he felt the following morning, minus the tequila.

"I told her I love her, and she said, ‘Don’t say it if you don’t mean it. Are you going to love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?'" he recalled. "And I woke up the next morning and said, 'I still love you.'"

Kunis and Kutcher tied the knot in 2015 and share two kids, daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 5.

Last month, Kunis opened up to "Access Hollywood" about how "nervous" she was to appear opposite her husband in Netflix’s new "That ‘70s Show” spinoff, "That ‘90s Show."

The couple revived their Jackie and Kelso characters for the new series and — spoiler — this time around Jackie and Kelso are married with a kid of their own.

Despite playing the same characters on the same set for eight seasons during the show's original run, Kunis found herself filled with jitters when the director yelled "Action!"

“It was weird to shoot together, I will tell you. It made me super nervous. Oh, my God, I was more nervous doing that than anything else in my career... said Kunis, adding, "It made me so uncomfortable."

"To be married, but to be at the place where we met — and it looks the same — was trippy," she added. “We walked on set and I was like, 'Oh, this is weird.'"