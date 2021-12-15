Michelle Obama to guest star in ‘Black-ish’ episode — see the pics

“Black-ish” saved its biggest guest star ever for its final season.

Former first lady Michelle Obama will drop by to have dinner with the Johnson family during the season eight premiere of the ABC sitcom, which airs on Jan. 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

According to the episode’s press release, Obama will be an unexpected special guest at a “When We All Vote” fundraising event. Bow, portrayed by Tracee Ellis Ross, wants to make a few new friends at the event but husband Dre, played by Anthony Anderson, anticipates a dull evening. The couple is shocked when the former first lady arrives at their home for the occasion.

Soon, the rest of the Johnson family want to attend the fundraiser as well and catch a glimpse of the “Becoming” author.

In one of the images released ahead of the episode, Obama is seated at the dinner table with Ross’s Bow and Anderson’s Dre as the trio laughs together.

Michelle Obama with Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross on "black-ish." Richard Cartwright / ABC

Another photo shows twins Jack and Diane, played by Miles Brown and Marsai Martin, crashing the meal to talk to their parent’s VIP guest.

Michelle Obama with Miles Brown and Marsai Martin on "black-ish." Richard Cartwright / ABC

Even grandparents Ruby and Pops, portrayed by Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne, try to meet the former first lady in what’s sure to be an unforgettable and hilarious evening.

Michelle Obama with Anderson, Ross, Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne on "black-ish." Richard Cartwright / ABC

In October, the show’s Twitter account announced Obama would be appearing on “black-ish” and shared an on-set photo of the entire Johnson family, including Yara Shahidi as her character Zoey, posing with her while wearing face shields.

Obama’s guest spot will kick off the show’s final season which series creator Kenya Barris previously confirmed in May.

“To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish has been RENEWED by ABC for its EIGHTH... and FINAL SEASON,” Barris wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for — and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!”

“Black-ish” originally debuted in 2014 and has aired over 150 episodes. Obama will top the long list of impressive guest stars who have stopped by, including Zendaya, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Regina Hall and Mary J. Blige.