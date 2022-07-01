Michael Douglas has traveled back in time!

Douglas is playing Benjamin Franklin in the upcoming limited series, "Franklin," by Apple TV+, and he looks just like the inventor and political philosopher in a first look image.

Portrait of Benjamin Franklin , c. 1780. and “Franklin” Getty Images, Apple +

In the photo, Douglas sported a tan vest and a ruffled white shirt with long gray hair, looking pensive as he stared out a window.

According to a press release, the limited series will explore "one of the greatest gambles of Benjamin Franklin’s career" when he "convinced France — an absolute monarchy — to underwrite America’s experiment in democracy."

"By virtue of his fame, charisma and ingenuity, Franklin outmaneuvered British spies, French informers and hostile colleagues, all while engineering the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the final peace treaty with England of l783," the press release said. "The eight-year French mission stands as Franklin’s most vital service to his country, without which America would not have won the Revolution."

The limited series is based on the book, “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America” by Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff, and it will be directed by Tim Van Patten, who has directed episodes of "The Sopranos," "Sex and the City," and "Game of Thrones," among others.

Douglas will also executive produce the show alongside Patten, Kirk Ellis, Richard Plepler through EDEN productions, Tony Krantz through Flame Ventures and Mark Mostyn.

Engraved portrait of American politician, scientist, and philosopher Benjamin Franklin (1706 - 1790). Stock Montage / Getty Images

“When Richard Plepler, Tim Van Patten, and I started talking about possible actors to play Franklin, there was really only one: Michael Douglas," Krantz said, according to Entertainment Weekly. "We got lucky, it was like winning the lottery — he said yes."

“Now Michael’s become the role, transforming his physicality, voice, cadence. And his humor is so much fun," he added. "... I think people will see one of Michael Douglas’ greatest performances ever in this project."

Apple TV+ has yet to announce a release date for "Franklin."