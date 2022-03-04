Louisa Jacobson will always be Meryl Streep's baby no matter how old she gets.

While talking about her relationship with her mother on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Jacobson was asked whether or not the iconic actor still gets on her nerves as a 30-year-old adult.

"Of course," Jacobson hilariously replied.

To try and get Kimmel to understand where she was coming from, the "Gilded Age" star gave him an example of something her mother does that still sends her over the edge, like calling her "Pickle."

“Even today, she was like, ‘All right, Pickle, is the car coming for you?’ She’s like, ‘Do you have everything you need? Is someone coming to pick you up from the theater?’” Jacobson said while imitating her mother.

"I'm like, 'Yeah, mom. I have it under control,'" Jacobson continued. "She's like, 'OK, yeah. Enough from me. Enough from me."

Although Jacobson could live without being called "Pickle" by her mom, she noted that Streep will always be a "really sweet" person. But there's also one more thing she does that's quite embarrassing.

"If she starts to speak to someone who has an accent, she’ll just start doing the accent," Jacobson revealed.

Kimmel, who let out a huge laugh, joked about the numerous awards that Streep has won and said, “She’ll get an Oscar for it usually, right?”

Meryl Streep and daughter Louisa Jacobson attend the 81st Annual Academy Awards in California. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Jacobson is Streep's youngest child. She shares her daughter and her three older kids: Grace, 35, Mamie, 38, and Henry, 42, with her husband, Don Gummer.

Back in January, Streep hilariously crashed a "Gilded Age" party that her daughter attended with her co-stars. Cynthia Nixon, who plays Ada Brook in the show, caught the whole thing on camera and shared it on Instagram. In the clip, Streep could be seen walking past the camera with a smile on her face.