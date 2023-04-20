Looks like Meryl Streep and Selena Gomez really bonded on the 'Only Murders' set

Fans are one step closer to seeing Meryl Streep check into the Arconia alongside Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

In January, Gomez announced that Streep joined the critically acclaimed Hulu series for its upcoming third season. A few months later, Streep is saying goodbye to the Arconia…for now.

On April 20, the comedy’s official Twitter account revealed the s “The Devil Wears Prada” star finished filming her last scene for Season Three.

The show tweeted a picture of Streep and Gomez hugging each other on set and smiling.

“That’s a wrap on Meryl Streep!” the post said. “Can’t wait for you to see what we have in store for Only Murders Season 3.”

Fans gushed about Streep and Gomez’s sweet moment in the comments.

“Excited to see those legends together,” one person said and included a heart-eyes emoji.

Another wrote, “ONLY QUEENS IN THE BUILDING.”

Hulu also shared the post on Twitter and added, “Framing this masterpiece.”

The photo of the two actors will surely lead to more theories about how Streep’s character will be involved in the mystery next season.

Fans have been eager for more details about the new character since Gomez confirmed the three-time Oscar winner’s involvement in Season Three in a funny Instagram video on Jan. 17.

Co-stars Martin and Short appeared in the clip as well as returning cast members Andrea Martin, who plays Joy, and Paul Rudd, who made a brief cameo in the Season Two finale. The death of Rudd’s character, Ben Glenroy, sets up the unnerving mystery at the center of Season Three.

A few more famous faces from other hit series will pop up next season, too. Variety reported in October 2022 that “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams will have a recurring role as a documentarian. In February, “Emily in Paris” star Ashley Park told E! News that she will portray “a Broadway ingénue” named Kimber.

Hulu has not released a premiere date yet, but the streaming platform did share a teaser from Season Three on March 12.

Based on the clip, it looks like Mabel, Charles and Oliver are ready to solve another case after Ben’s collapse on stage.

“Is this really happening again?” Oliver asks the other two.

Mabel quips, “Well, you know, who are we without a homicide?”