‘This is the raw me’: A trip down memory lane with soap opera icon Melody Thomas Scott

After starring on daytime television's No. 1 drama for four and a half decades, you'd almost understand if Melody Thomas Scott had let some of her immense success go to her head. But the star is anything but dramatic in her real life. In fact, she's refreshingly authentic.

"You have me on a day off. This is the raw me — no hair, no makeup," the fresh-faced beauty says as we kick off a Zoom call.

It's a special time for Scott, who is celebrating 45 years of playing Nikki Newman on "The Young and the Restless," the wildly popular CBS soap opera that's been on the air for 50 years. And she's the first to acknowledge how unique this achievement is, calling the experience "almost otherworldly."

"I’m so grateful for everything this show has done for me. It’s incredible," she says while taking our interview in her backyard, the California sun shining in the background.

The 67-year-old recently celebrated her impressive career milestone by organizing a volunteer event at Project Angel Food with some of her co-stars, whom she describes as part of her "family."

"I know a lot of people like to say that, but we really are. So many of us have been (on the show) for decades, and I think that’s such a wonderful thing for storytelling," she tells TODAY.com.

Melody Thomas Scott stars as Nikki Newman on "The Young and the Restless." Sonja Flemming / CBS

One of those co-stars is Eric Braeden, who plays Scott's on-screen husband, business tycoon Victor Newman. The pair have worked together since 1980, when Braeden joined "The Young and the Restless," and Scott describes him as "brilliant" and "one of a kind."

"We adore each other. We both feel very blessed to have the other as our scene mates for all these years. And, of course, we have that elusive chemistry that nobody can explain. You can’t make it. So it just either is or isn’t," she notes.

From child actor to soap opera legend: Scott's enduring career

Scott got her start as a child actor, so she’s well aware that long careers in Hollywood are never guaranteed.

"For an actor to have a job last 45 years is unheard of," she says.

Raised by her grandmother, Scott was "pushed into the business" at a young age. But she's quick to note that she "did love it."

After starting her career at 3 years old, Scott began to perform in USO shows and book commercials and TV guest spots. She also had a recurring role on “The Waltons.”

When she was 8, the budding actor starred as the younger version of Tippi Hedren's character in the Alfred Hitchcock film “Marnie.” Over time, Scott would work with several acting legends, including Clint Eastwood, John Wayne and Kirk Douglas. She also almost scored the role of Marcia Brady in "The Brady Bunch."

"Life takes twists and turns, and I kind of got away from acting for a while. I was into piano. I was supposedly supposed to be a concert pianist. That’s what all my teachers and my grandmother wanted. And I just realized I love my piano, but I don’t love it as much as acting," she explains.

Melody Thomas Scott as Nikki Newman on "The Young and the Restless" in 1981. CBS Photo Archive

Following a break from acting, Scott returned to her true passion.

"I was so fortunate to be able to step back into the acting world because that’s a rarity for child actors. It’s usually not going to happen for you. So it was almost fated," she says. "I look back at how I began at 3 years old and how it did eventually save me later on in life."

Landing the role of Nikki Newman

In 1979, Scott scored a role that would change her life forever. She was in her early 20s at the time and decided to step into the shoes of Nikki Newman, whom she describes as a "girl from the wrong side of the tracks (with a) bad attitude.”

These days, her character is well-known as one half of the iconic duo of Nikki and Victor Newman. She's an accomplished businesswoman and a devoted wife and mother of two adult children with Victor: Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Melody Thomas Scott as Nikki Newman in 1984. CBS Photo Archive

But early on in her character's story, Nikki was a bit more rough around the edges and worked as a stripper, a storyline that Scott wasn't particularly fond of.

"I did not like that story when we were doing it, but that was just based on my insecurity. I’m not a very good dancer. Of course, they hired choreographers to make me look good. But I always felt kind of like an impostor getting up on that stage," she recalls.

At the time, TV censors required that Scott wear pantyhose while she was stripping, and that wasn't exactly practical.

"I just felt that I didn’t have the fluidity required to dance gracefully up there," she explains.

Ironically, Nikki was never even supposed to be a stripper. Instead, she was originally destined to be a mud wrestler.

"So I got called into the executive producer’s office. I thought, 'Oh, my gosh. Oh, my gosh. I guess I’m being fired.' Because why else does anybody get called in? And he said, 'What would you think about Nikki being a mud wrestler?' And I was so relieved that I wasn’t being fired. I was like, 'Great, cool,'" she recalls.

To prepare for the storyline, Scott and several of her friends practiced mud wrestling, but the show shifted course and made Nikki a stripper instead.

"I think I would have been more comfortable slinging mud around than taking my clothes off. But whatever. You see, that was my fate," she says.

Four and a half decades of daring storylines

Nikki has come a long way from her early stripping days, and Scott has also tackled many other audacious storylines since then. One she has always enjoyed? Nikki's battle with alcoholism.

It's a storyline that "The Young and the Restless" has recently revisited with Nikki's enemy Jordan (Colleen Zenk) jeopardizing her sobriety by giving her an IV filled with alcohol. Ever since then, Nikki has once again struggled with her old demons.

"Back in the day when Nikki first was playing (an alcoholic), I loved it. It was so much fun. So to have it come back all these years later and have it not be Nikki’s fault, that was really the thing that made it so interesting," she says.

Scott celebrates her 25th anniversary on "The Young and the Restless" in 2004. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

While confronting her alcoholism over the years, Nikki has appeared in several scenes that required Scott to look more raw on screen. And it's something she hasn't shied away from.

"I mean, you see me on camera looking beyond my worst," she says. "I just think that to be playing a story like that where, you know, if you show up drunk and in a gutter, but your hair and makeup are perfect, that’s not reality. And especially this storyline with Jordan, you saw me tied to the bed and just a total mess."

Scott's character Nikki Newman struggling with her alcoholism. Sonja Flemming / CBS

Many actors might be nervous about appearing on screen without the help of their glam squad, but Scott is a natural beauty who is quite comfortable in her own skin.

"A lot of people are like, 'Oh, look at her. Oh, we thought she was so pretty.' But no, I don’t care about that. I don’t know why for an actress I utterly lack vanity," she says.