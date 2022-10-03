Melissa Villaseñor of ‘SNL’ does her Gwen Stefani impression for Gwen Stefani

Melissa Villaseñor left Gwen Stefani asking for more after doing her spot-on impression of Stefani on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

The two were guests on the show on Monday, Oct. 3. The former "Saturday Night Live" star regularly does impressions of Stefani and this is the first time they met in person. But they've interacted on the internet, Villaseñor said while on the show.

"You have reposted some of the bits when I’ve been playing you on the show," Villaseñor said to Stefani.

"Oh, well, of course," Stefani replied. "I mean, what an honor. I always say you made it if somebody dresses up for Halloween as you and makes fun of you."

Villaseñor said it's hard to turn off her impression skills when even when she is not on set.

"If No Doubt comes on the radio, or Gwen, you come on the radio and I’m driving, it is dangerous because I get so into your impression and it’s not safe. I can’t drive."

Villaseñor demonstrated by pretending she was driving with her hands up around an imaginary steering wheel while singing the 2000 No Doubt hit "Simple Kind of Life."

"I’m driving, just like ‘For a long time // I was in love,'" she sang before ended with an abrupt "beep beep!”

Stefani erupted in laughter, as did Clarkson and the audience.

"Do that again," Stefani said through laughter. "Can you do that again?"

Villaseñor (right) channels Stefani, seen in 1998. WireImage, NBC

Villaseñor belted out dramatically, "You’re really lovely underneath it all," and everyone laughed again.

She did a Stefani impression in April 2021 on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

The comedian instantly mastered Stefani’s flirty mannerisms and said, “Mr. Taxi, I’m just a girl, pick me up. I wanna go home. Excuse me, mister.”

DeGeneres was cracking up throughout the whole impression, and Villaseñor had a big grin on her face when it was all said and done.