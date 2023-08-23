Melissa Joan Hart and Will Friedle announce new '90s movie, dish on former 'whirlwind romance'

In a new episode of "Pod Meets World," Melissa Joan Hart and Will Friedle revealed they once had a "whirlwind" childhood romance and announced they are working on a 1990s throwback movie together.

During their chat on the Aug. 20 podcast episode, alongside hosts Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong, the former "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" star and "Boy Meets World" cast member reminisced about growing up together as child actors and their brief fling as teens.

"I was with you for, like, your 14th birthday or 15th, remember we went to someplace where it (had) those big tanks you could drive or shoot the tennis balls at?" Friedle recalled as Hart laughed. "We went out for that and we were, like, making googly eyes at each other. And by the end of night we were ‘dating.'"

Hart joked that they probably called each other "a few times on a landline," which Friedle confirmed.

"It was a whirlwind romance," Friedle laughed. Neither could remember if they'd even kissed.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Friedle and Hart revealed they are working on a project together.

The film, which Friedle penned before the pandemic, stars Hart and Friedle as — what else — '90s stars.

"Essentially it's, Melissa and I did a movie together back in the 90s," Friedle explained the film's plot, adding that the fictional movie had never been finished "for a bunch of very funny reasons."

He said the director of the fictional film then "has to get his cast back together to finish their '90s movie even though we're all now almost 50."

The two actors told Fishel and Strong that they will be forced to be in it, with Hart and Friedle adding "and some of your exes and some of your friends." It will be a while until fans get to see the film come to life, as the actors and writers strikes continue in Hollywood.

Hart, however, teased "it's super fun" and that she got "super excited" when she read it. "I was like, we have to do this! I have to be in this with you."