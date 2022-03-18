Melissa Gorga ‘found out on TV’ she won’t be a bridesmaid in Teresa Giudice’s wedding

Melissa Gorga says she found out with the rest of America that she will not be a bridesmaid in Teresa Giudice’s upcoming wedding.

Giudice, 49, who is planning her wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas, revealed this week on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” that she did not invite Gorga — or any of her “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” castmates — to be one of her eight bridesmaids.

“No, I had no idea. Yes, I found out on TV,” Gorga said on her “Melissa Gorga on Display” podcast Thursday. “I pretty much assumed that, but I guess my big question is, are her new sister-in-laws in the wedding? Is it a no-fam wedding other than … her four, beautiful daughters and a couple of her friends? And if that’s the case, then I think that makes perfect sense.”

Gorga, 42, is married to Giudice’s brother, Giuseppe “Joe” Gorga. She and Giudice have had their share of drama on “RHONJ” over the years, but Gorga said she wishes her sister-in-law “nothing but happiness.”

“I’m very happy that she’s happy. I love to see her smile when she’s with Luis,” she said. “So, whatever she decides, it’s her wedding and I will be fine with it. I just — you know, she’d probably put me in an ugly dress anyway! Just kidding, I’m just kidding! … But for real. No, just kidding. No, seriously though.”

Gorga and Giudice both star on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Greg Endries / Bravo

Gorga continued that she has been there for Giudice “through thick and thin.”

“Joe and I have been here for a long time,” she said. “We’ve always backed her up, and we haven’t said much on the show in a negative light regarding her and Luis and it’s for a reason. It’s because we want her happy, and we want it to be good. So I hope she sees that and realizes that. And you know, I wish her nothing but happiness, and I’m sure her wedding will be absolutely beautiful.”

Giudice announced her engagement to Ruelas in October and has not yet shared a wedding date. She was previously married to Joe Giudice, and they finalized their divorce in September 2020. Giudice and her ex-husband share four children: Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana.