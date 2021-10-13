Meet Dylan Gilmer, a host of the new ‘Kids Tonight Show’ with incredible rap skills

Watch out, Jimmy Fallon. The talented Dylan Gilmer, 12, might be coming for your job in a few years.

Dylan joined the host of "The Tonight Show" on TODAY Wednesday and showed off his infectious personality and his rap skills as he gets set for his debut as one of the hosts of the new "The Kids Tonight Show" that starts streaming Thursday on Peacock.

Fallon is one of the executive producers of the new show, which will have two episodes a week of a kids' version of the late-night show. Dylan and fellow hosts Recker Eans, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Olivia Perez will deliver monologues, interview guests, play games and completely run the show.

"This is amazing," Dylan told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "So I was doing another job when I got the call, and ... I was like, 'Ain't no way, ain't no way. This is joke, this is a joke, right? This is Jimmy, the legend himself.'

"It's a huge opportunity because kids will love doing this. And to be in his presence is amazing."

Dylan is an aspiring hip-hop artist who goes by the name Young Dylan, and he already stars in his own Nickelodeon comedy series, "Tyler Perry's Young Dylan." He also has previously appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and "America's Got Talent."

The preteen from Annapolis, Maryland, gave TODAY a quick sample of his rap skills on Wednesday, ending with, "Can't believe I got to rock on the TODAY show!"

Savannah and Hoda couldn't help but be impressed and gave Dylan a hug for his impromptu performance.

"I was watching and I go, 'Oh, my gosh, I’m definitely not as talented as this kid,'" Fallon said about first seeing Dylan. "I was thinking about me when I was his age. I was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know if I could do any of these things.'"

Fallon also served as the first guest on the inaugural episode of "The Kids Tonight Show."

"The first episode we did with Jimmy, we were all nervous, but I think the crowd — we have a studio audience — they gave us that energy, and they were calling all of our names," Dylan said. "It really felt like it was home. Everybody there built a bond, like the cast members. Everyone there was so nice."

As if Fallon's plate wasn't full enough, he also is the executive producer of another new show, "Clash of the Cover Bands," featuring cover bands of iconic artists battling it out for supremacy in front of celebrity judges. The new show premieres Wednesday on E! at 9:30 p.m. EST.