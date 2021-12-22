Loved "Harlem" season one?

Well, the show — starring Meagan Good as protagonist Camille Parks, Grace Byers as Quinn, the hopeless romantic, Jerrie Johnson as Tye, the rising tech mogul, and Shoniqua Shandai as the headstrong Angie — is already in talks for a second season. And the writers are looking for some interesting storylines for the cast.

Grace Byers as Quinn, Shoniqua Shandai as Angie, Jerry Johnson as Tye, and Meagan Good as Camille in "Harlem." Sarah Shatz / Amazon Prime Video

"I was just speaking with one of the producers, Scott King, and one of the writers the other night and they were telling me some ideas for some shows for next year and it's pretty juicy, pretty great," Good told TODAY.

The "Think Like a Man" actor added that season two will also tackle "some really important topics that women discuss and experience" that haven't been explored in the show as yet."

"Harlem" already showed the difficulties that Black women face when they're dating other educated professionals of color in New York City, the worries they shoulder when their neighbors are being pushed out due to gentrification, and the stress they experience when they're trying to succeed at work. But no matter what happens to Camille and her besties' storylines, Good is hopeful that her character will find her way in season two.

“I just want her to follow her heart,” Good explained. “I want her to go for what she wants and see how that works out so she has no regrets. But we’ll see. How will that go? I don’t actually know yet.”

Grace Byers (L) and Meagan Good as Quinn and Camille in "Harlem." Sarah Shatz / Amazon Prime Video

Although season two still has yet to be confirmed, fans can still watch season one all they want on Amazon Prime Video. The show, which premiered on Dec. 3, was created by "Girls Trip" co-writer Tracy Oliver, who is also known for showing the loving dynamic between Black women in 2019's "First Wives Club."

However, in "Harlem," Oliver went in another direction when she set the series in one of the most historic neighborhoods in New York City.

"There's no place in the world like Harlem, just with the culture and the community" Good gushed. "It was definitely a really special experience. I'm glad that we shot the show there and that is such a big part of what the feel and the energy of the show was because it's kind of become a character, you know? Not just the backdrop."

"There's no place in the world like Harlem, just with the culture and the community."

In "Harlem," Good plays Camille, an adjunct professor at Columbia who teaches "the anthropology of love and sex." As she strives to take on more responsibility at work, Camille finds it hard to focus when she's plagued by a past love interest who returns home engaged to another woman. But when she tries to work her love life out, Camille soon finds herself engrossed in a messy love triangle that will only hurt all parties involved.

Whoopi Goldberg and Meagan Good as Dr. Elise Pruitt and Camille in "Harlem." Sarah Shatz / Amazon Studios

"I fell in love with this character because she's just so quirky and something I've never really had a chance to play before, and she's just kind of like offbeat. She's someone who believes in everything and has hope and high aspirations and all that. She's kind of a boss," Good said. "But then in the same breath, she can be insecure and awkward and I just really fell in love with her because she can do so many things at once. And that's something that I can relate to."

Good was "excited" when she learned she got the part. Both she and her then-husband, DeVon Franklin, were ecstatic. Now, in her 40s, Good shared some helpful advice that she wish she knew in her 20s.

“I wish I knew how worthy I am,” she said on Dec. 15. “You know? regardless of what I’ve been through, what I’ve experienced, what I’ve done, what’s been done to me, that I’m worthy of God’s best. And it’s not always how perfect you are, it is what’s in your heart and God knows what’s in your heart and trying to work that out, you know? I wish that I didn’t let people’s opinions of me affect me so much in my 20s and 30s and kind of get my heart broken in that way.”

“Because people will give you the benefit of the doubt when they want to see you win and they want good things for you. And people will never give you the benefit of the doubt when they don’t desire those things for you and there’s nothing you can do to really change their mind or kind of win them over, per se. They have to be willing and if they’re not, that’s OK that those just aren’t your people. And that is actually all right,” she added.

On Tuesday, Good and Franklin told TODAY in a joint statement that they were filing for divorce after nine years of marriage.

"There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love," they said. “We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife.”