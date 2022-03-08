Mayim Bialik has a message for the “Jeopardy!” fans who are displeased that she refers to the opening round of the long-running game show as “Single Jeopardy.”

“I did it once. If it wasn’t right, they would’ve had me redo it,” she told Yahoo Entertainment.

“I barely act alone. I promise. There’s so many things that we retape,” she added. “We go back, I flub things. You’re seeing an edited version. So, it’s funny. When I saw that, I was like, ‘But if it was literally not kosher, there’s a million producers and writers and researchers.’ They’re all listening to me.”

Bialik, who has been serving as host on a rotating basis with Ken Jennings, also said there is precedence for calling it “Single Jeopardy” by the show’s late host, Alex Trebek, even if it’s not the traditional or accepted way of referring to it.

“So, I was like, I know it may not be the norm, but when I saw that Alex had referred to it, it was not out of the norm. It is definitely not normative,” she said.

Fans who were up in arms about her “Single Jeopardy” can rest easy, though, because it sounds like Bialik won’t go there anymore.

“I will never do it again, even if it’s in the script. I will not say it,” she said. “People cared a lot. I get it and I’m sorry. I’m doing my best.”

Bialik also said she sometimes messes up and forces people behind the scenes to set her straight.

“I say things all the time where they’ll be like, ‘What? ... No. Do it again,’” she said. “So, it’s not like Mayim’s going rogue! Everything is very carefully monitored. There’s a thing in my ear, I promise.”

The former “Big Bang Theory” star has become a familiar sight on “Jeopardy!” As she has settled in, she says there is one part of the job she enjoys most.

“I love meeting all the contestants. I really do. I love to hear their stories,” she said. “Some of them are academics and some of them are housewives and some of them are teachers. It’s all different kinds of people who can hold information in a way that most of us cannot.

“And just hearing all the factoids about them. I usually ask them all the things that are on their cards. We pick one, but on the breaks I get to ask all the other things.”