While an official announcement about a permanent host of “Jeopardy!” should be coming soon, Mayim Bialik is getting real about some of the feedback she’s gotten from fans comparing her to fellow guest-host Ken Jennings.

Bialik spoke with actor Justin Long on a recent episode of her podcast, “Bialik Breakdown.” He asked if she hears comments from fans saying they like her better than Ken Jennings.

“Sometimes. Sometimes I get, ‘We don’t prefer you to Ken,” she said.

Long said he’s in awe of how people can so easily make rude comments without hesitation.

“Isn’t that wild — well, it’s probably the only profession that I can think of, or maybe politicians — where people will tell you deeply insulting things, but with a big smile,” he said.

Bialik said she’s had her own experience with those kind of remarks.

“(They will tell you) exactly how they feel,” Bialik said in response. “Like, ‘I saw you in magazine. I was very confused. You looked pretty.’ I get that a lot.”

Long also said there’s another type of backhanded compliment he gets that Bialik saw coming.

“This sounds like I’m bragging but it’s ...,” he said.

“You’re better looking in person?” Bialik said, finishing his thought, while she laughed.

While fans may say some things better left unsaid about her appearance or her work on “Jeopardy!,” Bialik has expressed an interest in continuing to host the iconic show.

“I would love that,” she told Entertainment Tonight in March.

She’s also said she’s grown into her role on the show.

“I’m definitely becoming more comfortable,” she told Entertainment Tonight in May.