Mayim Bialik says she'd 'love' to host 'Jeopardy!' full time

Mayim Bialik is manifesting her career.

After co-hosting "Jeopardy!" with the show's champion, Ken Jennings, for a few months now, she expressed her desire to be a full-time host on the series in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Mayim Bialik expresses her desire to be a full-time host on "Jeopardy!" after Alex Trebek's death. ABC via Getty Images

"I would love that," she said on Saturday about replacing the late Alex Trebek on the show. "I like to say I've lived season to season since I was about 13 years old. So what I know is what I'm doing until May 6 and beyond that, hopefully, I'll know more before May 6."

Bialik noted that she has received Trebek's family's blessing.

"I got to meet them when we dedicated the stage and just feels so humbled around them," she said. "I want to only honor and you can't match him and so there's no need to try, but (we) really do continuously kind of want their blessing, that they feel what we're doing is supporting that legacy."

If Bialik gets the job, she knows just how important this gig would be for her and her family, especially since she'll be the first woman to host "Jeopardy!"

"I think being female is its own mark," she said. "My grandparents were immigrants to this country and escaped pogroms and World War II, so for me, in two generations, be in a position to be able to be a woman and a host in that iconic role blows my mind."

In October 2021, Bialik began hosting "Jeopardy!" alongside Jennings as an interim host. She got the job after Trebek died in 2020 from pancreatic cancer.

Although "Jeopardy!" announced that Bialik will continue her hosting duties through the end of season 38 this year, some fans voiced their opposition about Bialik ever becoming a full-time host.

Twitter user Janice Rouse said that Jennings would be a better option.

She wrote, "Just saw that Mayim Bialik wants to be the permanent host of Jeopardy. In a word NO. As woman I generally root for all women but she is should not be the host of Jeopardy. Please keep Ken Jennings!"

Another viewer said that Bialik should look for a job elsewhere, writing, “If Mayim Bialik gets the #Jeopardy job I’ll just stop watching Jeopardy lol.”

One fan said that they'd be "happy" to see the "Big Bang Theory" alum take on the role, writing, "I am happy to see anyone as a contestant it is the announcer that I am concerned with. I prefer Mayim Biaylik and would love to see her as a permanent fixture on Jeopardy!"

And another viewer called Bialik the "perfect person" to be permanent host of the show.

If Bialik gets the role, you can bet that she'll do Trebek proud.

One year after his death, she paid tribute to him by sharing a throwback photo of him on Instagram.

"Remembering the passing of the great Alex Trebek a year ago today," she wrote. "Alex was a legendary entertainer, philanthropist, and lover of life. We miss you, Alex."