Maya Vander says her son’s stillbirth makes ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 5 hard to watch

Maya Vander has only watched Season 5 of “Selling Sunset” once.

“Usually I would watch [the season] a few times,” the Oppenheim Group real estate agent told TODAY. “But this time, I was like, ‘OK, I’m good,’ after watching the first time."

Vander, who shares a son and daughter with husband David Miller, was pregnant during the filming of Season 5 in 2021. Since filming wrapped, her son, Mason, was stillborn at 38 weeks, an experience she opened up about in a TODAY essay just a week after the tragedy.

"Physically and mentally, I am not in a good place," Vander wrote at the time.

Now, five months later, Vander said she's doing “much better," but remains emotional. “I have moments I’m totally fine when I talk about him, but then I’ll break down others,” Vander said.

Watching her pregnant self on the show “wasn’t ideal,” Vander said, “but we’re filming a reality show, and that happened to me.”

Mason’s death was discussed at the cast reunion, filmed after the Season 5 release, Vander revealed to TODAY.com. “I don’t know what will make the final edit,” Vander said, “but I told them what happened and I didn’t cry. I stayed calm.”

“It’s a show about real estate drama, but also life drama,” she said. “And this is my story.”

“I had never, thankfully, known grief. It’s changed my perspective." Maya Vander

Vander told TODAY her son’s death will always, to some degree, be with her. She said the loss has prompted a change in how she looks at life.

“I had never, thankfully, known grief. It’s changed my perspective. I lost my baby. Even before that, I had a hard time with some of the personal drama. Now, I’m even more focused on what’s important," Vander said. "Family is what’s important.”

The "Selling Sunset" Season 5 reunion airs on Netflix on Friday, May 6.