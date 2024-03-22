Inside Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky’s feud with the Hilton family

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Mauricio Umansky's previous involvement with his brother-in-law Rick Hilton's real estate company, Hilton & Hyland, takes center stage on the new season of "Buying Beverly Hills."

Umansky is married to Kyle Richards, younger sister of Rick Hilton's wife Kathy Hilton.

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton were on the most recent season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Richards is the show's longest-running current cast member.

Read on for a history of the Umansky and Rick Hilton and why it's so relevant to "Buying Beverly Hills."

Why did Umansky leave Hilton & Highland?

Umansky, per a press release from The Agency, was Hilton & Hyland’s top realtor for seven of eight years prior to leaving. He founded the real estate brokerage, The Agency, in 2011, merging with the preexisting architecture and design firm Rose + Chang.

Umansky, in Season Two of “Buying Beverly Hills,” says he left Hilton & Hyland once they refused to make him partner after they had one of their most successful years.

"I got kind of f----- by Hilton & Hyland," he says. "There (were) a hundred agents at Hilton & Hyland. They did a billion dollars for the first time a year. I was 19.6% of their production," he explains to some of his employees in the show.

"I went to Rick and I said I'd really like equity and to be a partner," he says. Rick Hilton, according to Umansky, spoke to the real estate titan Jeff Hyland, then came back with an answer. "I was told no," Umansky recalls.

TODAY.com has reached out to Rick Hilton for comment and has not heard back at the time of publication.

Umansky, after that interaction, says he felt like he had to start his own venture.

"Then I went home, I talked to Kyle, I go, ‘This is really going to cause a lot of stress between you, your sister and your family. I don’t want to do this move of leaving and starting a company if you’re not comfortable,'" Umansky recalls.

However, Umansky says Richards was “100% percent supportive” of his decision.

The only conflict he had was with Rick Hilton and Hyland.

"I remember they said to me, how did you not give us any warning or any issue. I was like, 'Warning?'" he says.

Umansky maintains that Hilton & Hyland is an "amazing company" and he would never speak "poorly" about the brokerage. He says today he's "happy."

Mauricio Umansky's departure causes a rift between Kyle Richards and her family

As he predicted, Umansky's exit from Hilton & Hyland caused friction between Richards and her family, he says in Season Two of "Buying Beverly Hills."

"I am Rick’s brother-in-law, but unfortunately, it got sour because it really affected the family, Kyle more than anybody. Her family stopped speaking to her, but she understood that what was done to me was wrong and she stood by me, and at the end of the day, I needed that," he says.

Richards and Kathy Hilton also elaborated on the matter during the Season 13 reunion of "RHOBH."

When Kathy Hilton was asked about the situation, she said Umansky barely gave Hilton & Hyland notice he was leaving.

“When (Mauricio) left, he did call on a Thursday, and Rick said... ‘When are you planning on leaving?’ and (Mauricio) said, ‘On Friday,’” Kathy Hilton recalled, according to Bravo. “(Rick) said, ‘You’re family. Just know opening your own business is tough. The door is always open for you. Just don’t poach on my staff or my agents.’”

Kathy Hilton was then asked if Umansky hired Hilton & Hyland agents for his new company, and she said, "A few."

“That put Kyle and I in a kind of a funky —" she said before Andy Cohen interjected, “And you and (Mauricio) in a bad spot, I would think.”

However, Richards said that Umansky specifically hired "people that were under him in the Umansky group at Hilton & Hyland."

“So he had built his group within Hilton & Hyland," she said.

When asked where she stands with Umansky, Kathy Hilton said she still sees him as family.

“Even though you go through things with people, he’s my family. He’s my nieces’ father,” she said.

Paris Hilton calls out Mauricio Umansky for 'using the Hilton name' on 'Buying Beverly Hills'

Kathy and Rick Hilton's oldest child, Paris Hilton, responded to a tease clip of Umansky speaking about the feud in “Buying Beverly Hills."

“My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family-especially in the press,” Paris said, in a deleted comment, in a reply to Instagram fan account Queens of Bravo. “Frankly we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already…”

Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton and Rick Hilton arrive at "Paris Hilton+s Beauty and Hair Line Launch Party" at The Thompson Hotel on Nov. 17, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic

Mauricio Umansky responds to Paris Hilton

Umansky responded back to Paris Hilton in a March 18 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

He said, “Look, it’s sad that she got so upset about that, but at the end of the day, it’s two businessmen making two business decisions."

“I felt like I deserved something. I asked for something, he didn’t want to do it, and then I chose to go off on my own," Umansky continued. "I wanted to take care of my family, I wanted to be successful, I wanted to go forward, I wanted to do the most I could, and at the end of the day, I made that decision just to go forward with this thing. There is certainly no bad blood on my side.”

Kyle Richards, in an Amazon Live segment the week leading up to the "Buying Beverly Hills" premiere, said Umansky’s daughters spoke to Paris Hilton “they’ve cleared all that up.”

“I really was just like, ‘No, please no more. I cant have any more things,’” Richards shared.