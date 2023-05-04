‘Masked Singer’ judge Nicole Scherzinger floored after UFO reveal: ‘My friend!’

It’s getting down to the wire on “The Masked Singer” and the unveilings continue to shock the panelists.

During the May 3 “British Invasion Night” episode, the UFO was the latest contestant to be unmasked, leaving Nicole Scherzinger floored after seeing it was her good friend: Olivia Culpo.

“I can’t believe it’s Olivia! My friend, Olivia,” Scherzinger said after guessing the UFO was Lily Collins. “Babe, I know you’re the most gorgeous human ever. I mean, look at that face. But I didn’t know you could sing!”

The former Miss Universe and model sang Amy Winehouse’s “Tears Dry On Their Own.”

Olivia Culpo was the UFO.

Robin Thicke guessed it was Molly Sims, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg thought it was Gigi Hadid and Ken Jeong chose Rebecca Romijn.

“No freaking way,” exclaimed McCarthy Wahlberg after the unveiling.

Culpo said she’s “no Nicole Scherzinger, but I like to sing in the shower,” as the panelists praised her performances and making it to the quarterfinals.

“That takes a lot of guts to get up there. You’ve graced our stage a few times,” Scherzinger said, with Thicke adding, “You did a great job.”

The newly-engaged influencer finished in fourth place and closed out her time on the show by thanking her fans and the judges.

“I really do feel like, although I had a mask on, this is more of my personality that I got to share for the first time,” Culpo said. “So much of what I feel like I have to do is not about that or people don’t want to see your personality. So this was really, really fun for me.”

Last week, “La Bamba” star Lou Diamond Phillips left all four judged stunned after he was revealed to be the Mantis.

Next week’s episode will see the Macaw, California Roll and Medusa performing in the semifinals. Fans already have thoughts on who the Macaw could possibly be, guessing a former “American Idol” finalist. They’ll have to wait and see.