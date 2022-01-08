Mary Cosby skips 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' season 2 reunion

What's going on with Mary Cosby?

Cosby's time on the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" may be over after the TV personality failed to show up for the show's season two reunion, which taped on Thursday.

Andy Cohen — producer of the "Real Housewives" franchise — confirmed that Cosby didn't put on her high heels and hash out season two feuds with the rest of her castmates in an Instagram story he shared on Friday.

“Sadly, no...” he told his fans while being "bored on a plane."

TODAY reached out to Bravo for comment about Cosby's absence at the reunion but hasn't heard back as yet.

Missing a reunion is a big no-no in "Real Housewives" world, and will likely inform the producers decision to not bring Cosby back next season.

It's unclear whether she will clear up her complicated storyline this last season, which involved her being accused of stealing money from congregants at her Faith Temple Pentecostal Church in Utah and being called a "cult" leader from her ex-church members.

“Clearly I’m not gonna get on national television, be a ‘Housewife’ and be in a cult,” Cosby told “Entertainment Tonight” in January 2021. “Like, come on. I believe in my church. There’s no cult. My church members, they know those are false allegations. Those are ridiculous. It’s the people that are looking for fault.”

Cosby also said that she has never stolen money from her church and anyone who thinks so is "cruel."

Mary Cosby poses for a portrait for the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." Chad Kirkland / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I feel like it’s so judgmental because I am African American and a woman and I do have an eye for finer things in life," she said.

“I have intelligent church members and they know that was all to God,” Cosby added. “I’m so not in it for the money. Oh my goodness, I believe in what I do, I believe in what I’m saying, and I love my church and I love what they are. … Money can’t fulfill that, not for me.”

Cosby also came under fire for various racist comments she made over the season, some of which she has already apologized for.

“It’s not fair to put me with someone so … like, when I think about Jen (Shah), I see heartless, I see a thug,” Cosby told fellow cast member Lisa Barlow in the Dec. 5, 2021 episode. “Like, you know, those Mexican people that make all those drugs.”

After fans called Cosby out for the offensive remark, the pastor took to Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 12 to say she was “truly sorry.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to address a comment I made on the last episode of RHOSLC,” she began the apology note. “I used poor judgment in my choice of words. Please accept my apologies.”

In a subsequent episode since then, she referred to castmate Jennie Ngyuen — who is Vietnamese — as having "beautiful, slanted eyes."

TODAY and Bravo are owned by the same parent company, NBCUniversal.