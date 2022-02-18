Will there be a 5th season of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'?

With the return of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for season four after a two-year hiatus, fans can't help but wonder: Will there be a season five of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”?

The series returned to Prime Video on Feb. 18 for season for after a two-year delay in filming because of the pandemic.

Season 4 of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

In announcing the upcoming season, the show's social media accounts previewed Midge Maisel settling into life after being fired in season three.

"Ready or not, here she comes," the social accounts captioned the 54-second preview clip on Nov. 30.

"Make me a headliner," Midge, played by Rachel Brosnahan, instructs her manager, Susie, played by Alex Borstein.

What to expect from season 4 of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

On Feb. 4, Prime Video shared the official trailer for the season.

The clip opens with Midge telling Susie, “You know what’s great about me? It’s when I’m me. Every single show, I’m going to say exactly what’s on my mind.”

The nearly 90-second clip also features Lenny Bruce, played by Luke Birby, and Midge's parents, Rose and Abe, played by Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle.

Fans who loved Midge getting her start at the Gaslight Cafe in season one should get excited. It appears she will be returning for a performance there this season.

Social snaps also revealed photos of Midge among showgirls, prompting fans to speculate she might begin dancing this season.

A second photo showed Abe and Rose eating dinner on TV trays had Twitter users aghast.

"Wait a minute is that THE rose Weisman eating a tv dinner?" one commenter wrote. "I never thought I’d see the day."

The series, set in 1950s Manhattan, will also welcome a familiar face to season four.

Last summer, Variety confirmed Milo Ventimiglia is set to guest star in the upcoming season.

The role reunites him with “Maisel” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, with whom Ventimiglia previously worked on “Gilmore Girls.”

Ventimiglia is the second “This Is Us” star to join the series alongside Sterling K. Brown, who joined the Amazon show in season three.

And speaking of Stars Hollow, the fictional home of Rory and Lorelai Gilmore, Kelly Bishop, who starred as family matriarch Emily Gilmore in the hit series "Gilmore Girls" will make her Prime Video debut this season.

The series' social accounts shared the news last year.

"If looks could kill," they captioned a short video of Bishop walking onto set.

It's not the first time a "Gilmore Girls" alum has joined the cast.

Liza Weil, who played Paris Geller back in the early aughts (and in the 2016 Netflix revival), joined the “Marvelous” cast in season three.

Weil plays the part of Carole Keen on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” a bass guitarist with cat-eye glasses, a bouffant do and a no-nonsense attitude.

Will there be a season 5 of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'?

There will be a season five of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"! Amazon Studios announced on Feb. 17 that Prime Video had greenlit the series for a fifth and final season.

“Amy, Dan, and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

“The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life," the statement continued. "This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

