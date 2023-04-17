IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Marvelous Ms. Maisel' stars reveal the 'mama bear' of their group chat

The answer will probably not surprise you.

‘Mrs. Maisel’ cast on show’s final season, emotional goodbyes

06:28
/ Source: TODAY
By Nicoletta Richardson

When it comes to "The Marvelous Ms. Maisel," the show will go on — in the form of group text.

The fast-talking period piece premiered its fifth and final season on April 14. While the cast and crew have returned to their respective homes since filming wrapped months ago, stars Tony Shalhoub, who plays Abe Weissman, and Alex Borstein, who acts as Susie Myerson, have reported good news during an interview with TODAY.com: the distance stands no chance against their group chat.

Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Tony Shalhoub, Rachel Brosnahan, Daniel Palladino, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Caroline Aaron and Luke Kirby attend Prime Video's 'Marvelous Mile' Takeover celebrating "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" at Saks Fifth Avenue on April 14, 2023 in New York City.
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" crew has stayed in touch, thanks to a group chat.Craig Barritt / Getty Images for Prime Video

"We've got a group text ... and some of us are individually checking in because we're on both coasts and people travel for work and family," Shalhoub explains.

Shalhoub says the group chat is used as a way for the cast to get together in real life again. "We're using every excuse and taking every opportunity, 'Can we plan a dinner? Where should we meet? Let's hang out.'"

Like in most group texts, there are a few members who keep their pulse on the chat and make sure communication stays active. Rachel Brosnahan, Miriam Maisel herself, is one of them.

"Rachel is good at it," the "Monk" star says when asked who is the most active.

Alex Borstein, Rachel Brosnahan arrives at the PaleyFest LA 2023 - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" at Dolby Theatre on April 04, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Alex Borstein says that Rachel Brosnahan is the "leader" in the group chat. Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Borstein echoes Shalhoub's statement in a separate interview with TODAY.com, saying, "Rachel's kind of the leader, she's the mama bear."

Borstein and Shalhoub are in agreement that Kevin Pollak, who plays Moishe Maisel, is also especially active in the group chat — but in a different way than Brosnahan.

Kevin Pollak arrives for Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Season 5 Premiere at The Standard Highline in New York City on April 11, 2023.
Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub agree Kevin Pollak is also one of the most active members in their group chat — and joke that he's the most "annoying."Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

"Kevin Pollak is really ... he's desperate for any attention. Any, you know?" Shalhoub jokes, while Borstein poked fun at the actor by saying he's "most annoying" out of the bunch.

Regardless of the texting dynamics, both stars known something for certain: there is no way they'll lose touch.

"We all know that we're going to stay in each other's lives, which often people say when a job ends, but it doesn't really happen," Shalhoub says.

"I really, truly believe this time, it will end and we're leaving with such confidence and pride that we feel like we have this big sort of wind at our backs, and that's going to help us carry us to whatever our future projects might be," he continues.

Tony Shalhoub attends the season 5 premiere of Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" at The Standard Highline on April 11, 2023 in New York City.
Tony Shalhoub says he's confident that the "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" cast will stay in touch, long after they take their final bow in Season Five.Cindy Ord / WireImage

Even though it's often difficult to stay in touch after a show or movie wraps, Borstein believes the cast's bond is "too severe" for them to let their relationships drift.

Borstein describes “Mrs. Maisel” ending as breakup, but an amicable one, as she looks toward a new project.

Borstein is set to take center stage in her upcoming musical special, "Corsets & Clown Suits," which she describes as "a filthy Ted Talk with music."

Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein on the end of ‘Marvelous Ms. Maisel’

April 13, 202307:09

“In the show, we do some covers, there’s some ‘80s nostalgia, there’s some Bowie, there’s some interesting medleys, and there’s a lot of original music, a lot of comedic, original songs," Borstein explained during an April 13 appearance on TODAY, also saying that the special is "deeply personal, wildly fictitious journey, post-divorce" for her.

The special is premiering April 18 on Amazon Prime Video. Check out the trailer here.

Nicoletta Richardson

Nicoletta Richardson is the trending editor for TODAY Digital and is based around the New York City area. She loves to cover pop culture, fitness, travel and anything that is related to her Greek background.