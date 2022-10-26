Martha Stewart on whether she’d date Pete Davidson: ‘He’s sort of cute’

Could Martha Stewart and Pete Davidson be the next great A-list couple?

While on “The Drew Barrymore Show” Oct. 25, Stewart played a game of “Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag,” where she had to explain how she’d react to potential dates with a green flag (into it), red flag (not into it) or yellow flag (on the fence).

The domestic diva didn’t flinch holding up her green flag when Barrymore suggested she date someone with as many tattoos as Davidson — or even Davidson himself.

“There’s a thing on the internet where everybody wants you to go on a date with Pete Davidson,” Barrymore said.

“I mean, he’s dated so many women,” Stewart said.

“So what?” Barrymore asked.

“No, I’m not saying that’s bad. I think that’s good. And he’s sort of cute,” Stewart said.

“Everybody loves him,” Barrymore said.

“I know everybody loves him. I know him. You didn’t know I know him?” Stewart said after Barrymore gasped that they’re acquainted, while noting they worked together on a Justin Bieber roast in 2015.

“He was this little twerp on the Bieber roast. He was even twerpier than Bieber,” she said, eliciting laughs from Barrymore and the audience.

Could Martha Stewart and Pete Davidson be more than friends? Getty Images

“Everybody speaks about Pete Davidson in such a positive way. Like, he has to be a good guy,” Barrymore said.

“Oh, he is a good guy. He’s a very good guy. He knows how to get in and get out,” Stewart said, sparking some cooing from the audience.

“And he’s open to ... age is not a thing for him. Just saying,” Barrymore said.

But maybe they’re better off not coupling, after all.

“He’s like my lost son,” Stewart said.

In addition to the Bieber roast, Stewart, 81, and Davidson, 28, crossed paths earlier this year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, an event the comedian attended with then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

“He’s an adorable guy. He’s funny and nice and pleasant,” Stewart told TODAY two days after the dinner.

Davidson appears to have the mojo women love, as he’s been linked to stars like Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale. That led Hoda Kotb to ask Stewart what it is about the former “SNL” star that appeals to women, prompting a backhanded compliment.

“He’s just a skinny, kind of homely, really nice guy,” she said. “He was cuter when he had when he had longer curly hair. If you look at my Instagram, you see a little skit he did for me when we were doing the roast, but he’s charming and he’s nice and I don’t think he’s a big deal problem. He’s just a lovely guy. And we were having a lovely time.”