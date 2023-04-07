Why did Marshall and Jackie break up in 'Love Is Blind' Season 4? They told us

Another “Love Is Blind” Season Four couple has called it quits—before they ever made it down the aisle.

After arguments between Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds became more frequent in recent episodes, viewers began to wonder on social media if the two were a good match.

The couple shocked fans when they decided in Episode 10 to break up and move out of their Seattle apartment.

Before the season premiere on March 24, Jackie opened up to TODAY.com about what went wrong in her relationship with Marshall.

“Me and Marshall broke up because we just weren’t meant for each other,” she said. “I was going down a different road than he was and he required way more emotion, way more babying, all that.”

She continued, “Me, I’m not that emotional.” She said she wanted to give Marshall the opportunity to find someone who was a better fit for him.

In a separate interview with TODAY.com, Marshall said, before seeing the episodes, that it sounded like he and Jackie came across as “the toxic ones” of the group.

“But it definitely wasn’t the case for the majority of our relationship,” he shared. “For a time there, we were great.”

He described their brief engagement as “absolutely amazing.” Marshall explained, “We talked about everything. We joked. We laughed. I shared stuff with her that I hadn’t shared with anyone before.”

Marshall viewed their breakup as “sudden,” but ultimately necessary.

“I can’t speak to what Jackie was feeling. I can only speak to what I was feeling. It took me aback because I didn’t expect it to play out that way,” he said.

While Marshall and some viewers did not see their breakup coming, there were a few signs throughout the season that suggested the couple were not destined for a happy ending. Here’s a recap of all the challenges they faced before ending their relationship.

They were involved in a love triangle in the pods.

Jackie and Marshall initially showed signs that they were not compatible back in Episode Two. Although Jackie developed a strong connection with Marshall in the pods, she was also attracted to Josh Demas. After Josh told Jackie he planned to leave the show if she rejected him, she relayed the conversation to Marshall.

The 27-year-old marketing manager became frustrated and confronted Josh. Eventually, Jackie decided to end her other relationship and accept Marshall’s proposal.

However, their problems continued during their trip to Mexico. Jackie sobbed and stressed about having to return home and take care of her family. After the episode aired, the 27-year-old certified dental assistant explained on Instagram on March 27 that her father was battling health issues when she was on the show.

Marshall comforted her in Mexico and they appeared to briefly be on the right track.

Jackie worried about meeting Marshall’s family

Jackie and Marshall. Netflix

In Episode Six, Jackie told Marshall that her parents were confused about their engagement. Marshall asked if his potential in-laws would want to meet him and she replied, “I would hope so.”

During Episode Seven, Jackie fretted about being introduced to Marshall’s sister. She said everything about the situation was making her stressed. Marshall suggested they delay the meeting, but Jackie assured him she was ready.

“Jackie has a tendency to ruminate,” he told the cameras. “And she tends to stay in a mood for a long time. Longer than I would like, however, that’s not up to me. And I’m just there chilling, waiting.”

Jackie then revealed that her family was not entirely supportive of their engagement. She said she was considering all the “repercussions” that would come with choosing to marry Marshall or leave him.

When Marshall’s sister Morgan, niece Zoe, and brother-in-law Ryan arrived, Jackie was friendly, albeit slightly uncomfortable, during the conversation. She complimented Marshall for being a great listener and helping her through tough moments.

“I need to make sure I’m the best version of me when I say ‘yeah,’” she told Marshall’s family. Her relatives and friends never made an appearance in Season Four.

Marshall and Jackie argued about him not being 'aggressive' enough and her being a 'project'

Jackie and Marshall. Netflix

During Episode Eight, Marshall revealed he left their apartment after Jackie told him to “boss up.”

“The way that she made me feel in that moment when she said that — I wasn’t a man,” he said to the cameras. “That hurts because I truly genuinely do love this girl.”

When Marshall returned to the apartment, Jackie was packing her clothes. Jackie said she was not interested in playing games. They had an explosive disagreement about Marshall choosing to leave instead of addressing his feelings.

“I never said you weren’t man enough for me, I just said to be more aggressive,” Jackie said. “We don’t have sex, bro!”

Marshall said Jackie did not make him feel special, so she questioned why he liked her.

“Because I see you as a project and I saw potential,” he bluntly replied. “I thought that you were just going to come around to me.”

He later apologized for his comments and clarified he meant his relationship with Jackie had “limitless potential.” Marshall told Jackie he loved her. She embraced him and apologized, temporarily fixing their problems.

Jackie met Josh face-to-face for the first time

Chelsea, Jackie, Josh D., and Tiffany. Netflix

Following their argument, Marshall arrived at a birthday party for cast member Chelsea Griffin alone. Marshall confirmed the couple were having problems and Jackie would arrive separately. In a private conversation with contestant Brett Brown, Marshall revealed Jackie never told him she loved him.

When the dental assistant walked into the party, Marshall gave her his jacket despite Jackie repeatedly saying she did not want it.

“You’re ruining my vibe,” she told the marketing manager.

Josh also made a surprise appearance at the celebration. He approached Jackie and they hugged. The 31-year-old project engineer then spoke to Marshall to address their love triangle in the pods. Their awkward interaction ended with Josh saying there was no bad blood between them.

However, Josh immediately returned to Jackie and criticized Marshall, calling him “cry boy.” He boldly asked Jackie to pick him over Marshall.

Marshall learned Jackie skipped her wedding dress fitting

In Episode Nine, all the men tried on their tuxedos while the women donned beautiful wedding dresses in front of their friends and family. Every cast member showed up to their fittings except for Jackie.

Marshall, unaware of his fiancée’s whereabouts, happily planned his outfit for his special day. After all the women realized Jackie was not coming, contestant Tiffany Pennywell decided to text her fiancé Brett and tell him Jackie did not show up for her fitting.

Brett then shared the information with Marshall who appeared to be stunned.

Jackie and Josh reconnected

The end of Episode Nine suggested that Jackie skipped her fitting to secretly meet up with Josh. He greeted her at a coffee shop with flowers and said he loved her. Josh shared that losing Jackie was his “biggest regret.”

At the start of Episode 10, Jackie confirmed to the cameras she was attracted to Josh. She also criticized Marshall, telling Josh that her fiancé was “too sensitive” for her.

When Josh asked how Marshall would feel about her sharing this information, she responded, “I don’t care.” She said she “chose wrong.”

She added that she was willing to give a relationship with Josh a chance, but she was not interested in getting married anytime soon. Before leaving the restaurant, they shared a quick kiss.

Marshall asked Jackie to return the engagement ring

Marshall left his tuxedo fitting and returned to their shared apartment. He asked Jackie why she accepted his proposal.

She claimed her feelings were genuine, but “the outside world got to us.” She told Marshall she could not love him and that she had a connection with Josh.

“That is very hurtful,” Marshall said. “I would like the ring back because I don’t think that you deserved it. Because you should have never accepted my proposal.”

Jackie refused and said, “Take it easy.” Marshall left and said he hoped the ring served as a reminder of what she lost.

“I chose wrong,” he told the cameras. “I wish her nothing but the best. If that’s with Josh, do your thing. Good luck.”

She said she was not sorry about the situation and that she probably needed to work on herself.

Jackie and Marshall will surely address their broken engagement when they reunite with the rest of the cast for the live Season Four reunion on April 16 at 5pm PT/8pm ET.