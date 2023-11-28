Mark Cuban says he is ready to hang his "Shark Tank" hat up.

The businessman and Dallas Mavericks owner said on the Showtime podcast "All the Smoke" that Season 16 will be his last year on the ABC show "Shark Tank."

“This is our 15th year, and next year, our 16th year, is gonna be my last year,” Cuban said. “So I got one more year to go.”

Cuban did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for comment. ABC would not confirm his pending departure.

Cuban began as a guest investor on “Shark Tank” during its second season. He became a main shark during Season Three and has been on the show ever since. Season 15 premiered in September.

“I love it because it sends the message the American Dream is alive and well,” Cuban told hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

“I feel like in doing ‘Shark Tank’ all these years, we’ve trained ... multiple generations of entrepreneurs that if somebody can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever, and show up on the carpet of ‘Shark Tank’ and show their business and get a deal, that’s going to inspire generations of kids.”

Cuban added that since he's been on the show since 2011, he has people coming up to him saying they have watched his since they were 10 years old.

When asked if he's made money off the investments that he's made on "Shark Tank," he said yes and no.

"I’ve invested in I don’t know how many hundreds of companies. On a cash basis, I’m down a little bit, but on mark to market, meaning the companies are still in operation, I’m way up.”

Cuban previously considered leaving the show, telling Parade that as his kids were getting older he wanted more time with them.

“Up until my oldest went off to college this past summer, we always could work our schedules together, “ he told the outlet in September. “It comes down to just being able to get family time together over the summer. That’s super important to me and it just gets harder when your kids are going in their own direction.”

He also said on the People Every Day podcast in October 2022, “I committed to come back for season 15 next year. But after that, you know, I don’t know yet.”

Season 15 also includes sharks Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary and Lori Greiner. There have also been a number of guest sharks, including Candace Nelson, Michael Rubin and Jason Blum.