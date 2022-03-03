Mariska Hargitay was quite literally wowed by 'SVU' fan's Benson and Stabler tattoos

"Law & Order: SVU" viewers can only dream of Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) having their six, and one die-hard fan accomplished just that: in the form of some very permanent ink on the back of each leg.

Erin Gallagher, 28, made the trip from Philadelphia to New York City to show her Benson and Stabler tattoos to the show's star, Mariska Hargitay, Wednesday on the set of "SVU."

Elite art. Erin Gallagher

Like many fans, Gallagher grew up watching "SVU," and she said the inspiration for her ink lies in Benson and Stabler's dynamic during those first 12 seasons of the show. She told TODAY the series helps her "de-stress and decompress."

"I just wish I had a Benson and Stabler growing up," she said. "So, that's kind of why I got the tattoos."

And those tattoos garnered an unforgettable reaction from Hargitay, who can be seen in a video Gallagher shared on her Twitter page loudly shouting, "Wow! Wow, wow, wow," after seeing them up close for herself.

Funny enough, the actor had previously given the Stabler tattoo her seal of approval in the form of a like on social media.

"I commented on a picture that Mariska posted from the People magazine shoot that they did," Gallagher explained. "And I said this was really making me want to get my Stabler tattoo, and she liked it."

Hargitay and Meloni's People cover shoot dropped in February 2021, just a few months before Meloni made his return to the "Law & Order" world on "Organized Crime."

"When I found out he was coming back, I was like, my friends were hyping me up and saying you should get it," Gallagher said.

She had previously gotten her Benson tattoo in 2019 and is still working on what she and her tattoo artist, Collie Mills of The Inkwell 215, call a "badass woman sleeve." Her other female tattoos include Stevie Nicks, Morticia Addams and Sharon Tate.

Hargitay also told Gallagher, "You win," after seeing the ink and asked everyone around the scene to make room so she could get a photo with her.

"I wasn't expecting to get a picture," Gallagher added.

She also met beloved "SVU" star Ice-T, who plays Sgt. Odafin “Fin” Tutuola, on the set and told him she plans to add a tattoo of Fin as well as one of fan-favorite character Det. John Munch (Richard Belzer) on the back of her leg.

"It won't be on my right leg because that's dedicated to all women, but on the left leg, like the back down below Elliot: That's where they'll be," Gallagher said.

Like many fans, us included, Gallagher is ready for Benson and Stabler to move past friendship and take their relationship to the next level.

As the oldest of eight, she instills in her siblings this very important belief.

"They're always here watching 'SVU' with me, and I'm like, 'You guys don't understand.' Every week I'm like, 'They need to get together.'"

"It's been 23 years," she added. "Who waits that long?" (So true!)