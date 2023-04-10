Mariska Hargitay sings one of her favorite songs for ‘SVU’ co-star and Broadway icon Betty Buckley

Just add “singer” to the list of Mariska Hargitay’s many talents.

The “Law & Order: SVU” star, 59, showed off her vocal chops April 10 on Instagram, sharing a video of herself serenading Broadway icon and “SVU” guest star Betty Buckley.

“Here’s a little #MondayMotivation. Do something you’re scared of today! I sang one of my favorite songs in front of @blbuckley!!!!” Hargitay wrote in the caption.

Joined by “SVU” production staffer Halle Kaufax, Hargitay grooved out to Linda Ronstadt’s 1977 hit, “Blue Bayou,” which Roy Orbison originally recorded in 1961.

“Took me about four months to get the nerve up,” she continued. “Luckily, I had the beautiful and talented @hkaufax by my side!”

Perhaps in an attempt to manifest her dream duet, she later updated her caption with the hashtag #MyGoalIsToSingThisWith @kellyclarkson.

Clarkson herself previously performed a “Kellyoke” cover of “Blue Bayou,” so they do seem to be on the same wavelength.

Hargitay’s “Law & Order” co-star Peter Scanavino sat next to Buckley on the sofa, and they both tapped their feet along to the bluesy performance.

Buckley, 75, is a noted Broadway singer who won a Tony Award for her starring role in the original Broadway production of “Cats.”

Buckley as Trial Division Chief Lorraine Maxwell in "Law & Order: SVU." Heidi Gutman / NBC

She has also guest-starred in “Law & Order: SVU” multiple times. She played a defense attorney in three episodes in the 2000s, then began portraying Trial Division Chief Lorraine Maxwell in 2021.

Buckley is set to reprise her role as Maxwell in the upcoming 19th episode of Season 24, “Bend the Law.”

Hargitay and Buckley appear to share a sweet bond.

“Saying goodbye to our divine Mariska,” Buckley captioned an Instagram selfie with Hargitay from last August. “Till next time.”