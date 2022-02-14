If Sunday proved anything, it's that nature is healing and we're truly reliving the 2000s — from the banging Super Bowl halftime show to Bennifer attending the big game and, of course, Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni starring in a promo together. (Yes, the year is 2022, and Elliot Stabler is back!)

NBC released a star-studded ad, featuring Ted Danson, Terry Crews, Kelly Clarkson, Kenan Thompson, Hargitay and Meloni, on Twitter before it later aired during the Super Bowl.

Danson, known on the network for his roles in "Mr. Mayor" and "The Good Place" (and, of course, "Cheers!"), kicks off the promo, turning toward the camera with an intense stare and offers a salute as a voice-over says, "Ted Danson, perhaps the No. 1 reason why NBC is America's favorite network."

Then, Crews, host of "America's Got Talent" and one of the stars of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," is seen on a couch questioning why his own image isn't the one highlighted as Clarkson chimes in: "Come on, NBC? I'm on, like, all your shows." (She really is, though. Clarkson hosts her own talk show, is a coach on "The Voice" and will also host the new show "American Song Contest" with Snoop Dogg.)

Cue Hargitay with a drink in hand and what appear to be a pair of Jordan's on her feet on another couch saying, "You're both great, but I've been on this network for 23 years. I mean, seriously." (So true, queen.)

Meanwhile, in the background Meloni's puttering around the kitchen in an apron carrying a tray of food, quite possibly offering a glimpse at what domestic Stabler would look like, and walks into the room and declares, "What a bunch of —," before the voice-over resumes on a TV showing longtime "Saturday Night Live" cast member Thompson: "Kenan Thompson, the other No. 1 reason why NBC is America's favorite network."

Crews throws his popcorn in the air and stands up while Clarkson, Hargitay and Meloni respectively show their disdain over Thompson being selected for the spot and not themselves.

Is this the ad we never knew we needed? Yes. Is this also an excuse to imagine what it'd be like to see domestic Benson and Stabler? Also yes.

"Add Stabler family, Noah, Rollins, Carisi and their kids. Perfect shot," one fan tweeted, referring to Benson's son and other members of her squad.

"A spin-off of Olivia and Elliot just being happy together. Get on it nbc," one person tweeted.

"Justice for @Mariska and @Chris_Meloni," the official "Law & Order" account replied to the clip.

And in real life, Hargitay and Meloni had a great time at the Super Bowl together.

"Ok. The super bowl can start #OC #SVU @therealmariskahargitay," Meloni wrote on his Instagram page Sunday.

Hargitay later followed up with a post of the two along with actor Elizabeth Banks, who guest-starred in a season three episode of "Law & Order: SVU" in 2001.

You never know who you gonna run into at the Super Bowl…. What a night! Go @rams 🏆🥇🔥🔥🔥🔥💥huge thank you to @nbc 🏈🏈🏈," she wrote, along with a series of Super Bowl-related hashtags.

The last time fans saw Benson and Stabler share the screen was in December's Christmas crossover episodes of "SVU" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime." We're still wondering if Benson and Noah made it to Stabler's family gathering ...

Maybe we'll get the answer to that and more when the shows return, along with the first episode of the revival of the beloved original "Law & Order," after the Olympics Feb. 24.

Until then, we'll be looping this ad that also aired during the Super Bowl and is sure to pump up any "Law & Order" fan. The combo of the music under the voice of the iconic opening title sequence is *chef's kiss.*