Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni adorably re-create the moment they met

Only Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni could manage to turn a story they've told countless times into a moment that will actually make you say, "Aww!"

The actors met over 20 years ago at an audition for what would become "Law & Order: SVU," so it's not exactly a surprise they've been asked multiple times to explain what the first few moments between them were like after initially meeting.

The beloved duo stopped by "Late Night With Seth Meyers" Monday, and treated the crowd to a live reenactment of the "unique audition" that changed it all.

Hargitay heard before the screen test that actor John Slattery, whom she had never met, would be testing for the show, so she assumed when she first laid eyes on Meloni, that he was Slattery.

"Do you want to reenact how that happened?" Meloni asked her.

"Yeah, if you do," she replied.

Then, they stood up and treated the audience to a captivating re-creation of that magical moment.

"This is real, this is what happened," Hargitay said as she walked across the stage and turned to face Meloni.

"So, I open the door to the audition, and I go like this," Meloni said while turning to face Hargitay, who threw her arms open and shouted, "Slattery!"

"Meloni!" he responded, before pulling her in for a hug.

"And it was that," he said as the audience awwed.

Currently in their hottest era. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

These two are arguably more popular now than ever before, especially since Meloni reprised his "SVU" character, Elliot Stabler, on a new spinoff, "Law & Order: Organized Crime," one year ago.

"You say our names backstage to announce us — the crowd's reaction," Meloni said to Meyers. "She turns to me and she goes: 'We've still got it.'"

That much has been especially clear to the franchise's "hardcore" fans.

"Our fans are crazy, crazy loyal, and they're so nuts," Hargitay said. "I don't think other people have fans like we do."

Other people also don't have as many nicknames as they do: one of them being Chriska, pronounced Chrish-ka, as Hargitay made sure to tell Meyers.

"Oh yeah, we're Chriska," she said. "Yeah, it's beautiful."

"Or Bensler," Meloni chimed in, referring to the combination of their characters' names, Benson and Stabler.

As if two names were not enough, there's also "a new one that just happened." (It's our favorite one here at TODAY.)

"Oh, Marshmelon," Hargitay said. "Chris calls me Marsha sometimes. One of the many names."

Marshmelon actually acknowledged the fan-favorite name before an appearance on TODAY last September.

"Hi, happy premiere day," Hargitay says in the video, which she shared to her Instagram page at the time. "We’re backstage at the TODAY show. It’s Marshmelon."

"It really is special and magical, and it's a gift," Meloni said about sharing scenes with Hargitay on "SVU" and "Organized Crime" crossover episodes. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Meyers also congratulated Meloni for being "recently anointed" as a zaddy."I think it's an elderly gentleman who kind of exudes a certain athleticism, maybe sex appeal," Meloni said.

The late-night host also told Hargitay she has "a lot of inadvertent sexiness" after watching the most recent scene between Benson and Stabler during an episode of "Law & Order: Organized Crime."

Don't ask us how long we've spent staring at this photo. Virginia Sherwood / NBC

"I never saw that scene," Hargitay said after seeing the clip. "I didn't realize it came out so sexy."

We're now eagerly awaiting the next (un)intentionally sexy scene between Benson and Stabler.

“Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” air Thursday nights on NBC after “Law & Order” at 8 p.m. ET.