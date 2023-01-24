SV-bloom? Mariska Hargitay reveals ‘pretty’ birthday gift from Chris Meloni

Mariska Hargitay celebrated her birthday in style Jan. 23, but the real gift came the next day — in the form of a "whisper video" to her partner for life Chris Meloni.

The "Law & Order" stars began posting what the fans deemed to be "whisper videos" while filming for "Law & Order: SVU" (Hargitay's show) and "Law & Order: Organized Crime" (Meloni's show) in July 2021.

In the silly clips, one will whisper a message and often encourage the other to respond. After a monthslong hiatus, Meloni revived the beloved videos on Hargitay's birthday.

"Marsha, you there?" he asks in a video posted to his Instagram Jan. 23. "Do you know what today is? I do. Happy —" he concludes before ending the video.

In March 2022 on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," Hargitay explained, "Chris calls me Marsha sometimes. One of the many names."

Hargitay, who spent her birthday at work directing an upcoming episode of "SVU," responded to Meloni's whisper video the next day and revealed her birthday gift from him.

"Hey, Chris," she whispers in the clip shared to her Instagram. "Chris, you asked me if I knew what day it was yesterday, and I wasn't sure.

"But then I figured it out because I got these pretty flowers from you," she adds while pulling the camera back to show a beautiful bouquet of what appear to be lilies.

The "SVU" icon with her "pretty" birthday gift. @therealmariskahargitay via Instagram

This is a big week for "Law & Order" fans, and not just because it's Hargitay's birthday. In a promo for "SVU" released earlier this month, Hargitay's Capt. Olivia Benson gets up close and personal with her former partner-turned-friend for now like never before.

In the preview, it appears Stabler is brought in to help Benson bring down the bad guys who targeted her son during a gang attack that left her injured.

They are everything. Raymond Hall / GC Images

At the end of the promo, Benson and Stabler embrace in her apartment, and she grasps Stabler's face in a very emotional moment in which the two also touch foreheads. (We can't wait to see what leads to this moment!) In the 12 seasons the duo were partners at Manhattan's Special Victims Unit, the audience never saw the two come close to touching like this before. In fact, they've only ever hugged on screen three times.

Before the big Jan. 26 "SVU" episode, "Blood Out," be sure to tune in to TODAY Jan. 25 to see Meloni preview his "SVU" appearance and what's to come on "Organized Crime."

One thing's for certain — we will be seated!

"Law & Order: SVU" airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, after "Law & Order" at 8 p.m. and before "Law & Order: Organized Crime" at 10 p.m.