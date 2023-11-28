Hey, ‘90s kids, have we got one “Bell” of a reunion for you.

“Saved by the Bell” stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez had a reunion Nov. 28 when they each stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to promote different projects.

“Always a fun morning with the @TodayShow fam! Even got to see an old friend,” Lopez captioned a trio of photos on Instagram, one of which featured him with Gosselaar.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez on TODAY Tuesday. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

He added the hashtags #TodayShow #NYC and #BuddyBands.

The latter tag, as any true “Saved by the Bell” fan knows, refers to the episode in which Zack, Slater and the gang watch their friendships go up in smoke when they start a bracelet business as a school project.

Gosselaar and Lopez briefly appeared together in the 3rd hour during a tease as the show went to commercial. And if you thought these guys were hunky as teens, well, you should see them now.

Gosselaar was decked out in a purple suit, with a purple shirt, while Lopez rocked dark pants and a sweater. Kelly Kapowski, eat your heart out!

“All my ‘90s crushes are coming together!” Dylan Dreyer said.

Lopez, who was on the show to promote NBC’s live “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special on Nov. 29, said he was stunned “Saved by the Bell” remains so beloved to this day.

“I couldn’t believe it because it was a show for little kids, so never did I think that,” he said.

Mario Lopez and Mark-Paul Gosselaar during Season 3 of "Saved by the Bell." Chris Haston / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Gosselaar, meanwhile, sat down with co-star Shanola Hampton to discuss their new NBC series, “Found.” He echoed Lopez’s sentiment about why the show continues to endure.

“It really speaks to the character of everyone on the show,” he said. “We were just a good bunch of kids at the time and still to this day I think we’re doing pretty good.”

Lopez, 50, and Gosselaar, 49, have remained friends since “Saved by the Bell” signed off.

The two co-starred on the short-lived sequel “Saved by the Bell: The College Years," and they previously reunited onscreen for Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reboot, which starred Lopez and featured Gosselaar in a few episodes during its two-season run.