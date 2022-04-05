“This Is Us” is no stranger to giving people the feels, but the hit NBC drama is taking it to a whole new level.

While speaking with the show’s cast at PaleyFest in Hollywood over the weekend, series creator Dan Fogelman said star Mandy Moore had quite the visceral reaction when she read the script for the next to last episode of the show, which will wrap up next month.

“The second to last script — I sent (it) out to the cast and it made Mandy throw up,” he said, while Moore’s castmates laughed.

The "This Is Us" cast attend the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA at the Dolby Theatre on April 2, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Moore pretended to vomit and then said the episode moved her.

“It was so beautiful and upsetting,” she said. “That was my physical reaction.”

This season has spent a good amount of time on the demise of Toby and Kate’s marriage, with some attention on Miguel and Rebecca’s romance. There are only eight episodes of “This Is Us” left and Miguel, played by Jon Huertas, remains something of a mystery, so viewers may be pleased to know that the show will dive into his character and how his relationship with Rebecca blossomed.

“I will just say that (for) our fourth to last episode Jon has been primarily shooting and the rest of the cast has been shooting less,” Fogelman said.

Huertas told the crowd that he has felt like an outsider in his own life, while noting “Miguel is on the outside of the Pearsons.”

Before fans can get the 411 on Miguel, the crumbling of Kate and Toby's relationship will once again take center stage on Tuesday night's episode, in which baby Jack appears to go missing as his parents continue to deal with the struggles of their marriage.

You can catch the all-new "This Is Us" at 9 p.m. ET.