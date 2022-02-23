Mandy Moore celebrates 100th episode of ‘This Is Us’ with sentimental post

Mandy Moore is celebrating the filming of the 100th episode of "This Is Us."

The 37-year-old actor, who plays family matriarch Rebecca Pearson on the hit NBC drama, now in its final season, shared several images Wednesday on Instagram of the show's cast and crew marking the milestone. Moore's gallery included a photo of herself and her co-stars — including Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia — as well as snaps of party favors representing special moments from all six seasons of the series.

"Yesterday we celebrated the filming of our 100th episode of @nbcthisisus with most of our cast and crew (nearly all of whom have been there from the very beginning). It’s still hard to wrap my brain around that we only have 6 more to shoot," Moore wrote in her caption.

She added, "Soaking it all in with immense gratitude!! Also peep the different symbols (in fondant) from all 6 seasons of the show! The Moon necklace? The ducks from Memphis? Pilgrim Rick’s Hat? The Little Red Caboose?"

She ended her caption with several crying emoji and the hashtag #thisisusfinalchapter.

Moore's post comes a little more than a month after she congratulated Ventimiglia for receiving a star right next to hers on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"The heartiest of congrats to my tv hubby and partner-in-crime, @miloanthonyventimiglia, on his STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," she wrote alongside pics of Ventimiglia at his Walk of Fame ceremony that she posted on Instagram.

She also thanked Ventimiglia "for being a wonderful patriarch and carrying us these last 6 years."

"Also the fact that our stars are right next to one another?? Come on!!" she gushed.

Moore's personal life has been just as filled with festivities. She and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, recently celebrated their son Gus' first birthday.

Moore shared several sweet photos and videos on Instagram of adorable Gus' outdoor birthday bash, writing, "1st birthday party was a hit! Making memories and so full of love and cake."

She added the cute hashtag #thisisgus.