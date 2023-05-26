Mandy Moore reunites with her ‘Pearson ladies’ in new pic 1 year after ‘This Is Us’ finale

Mandy Moore had a reunion with the other leading ladies of "This Is Us."

She posted to Instagram May 25 a picture of her with Chrissy Metz (Kate Pearson) and Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth Pearson). The hit NBC show ended almost a year ago to the date on May 24, 2022.

"Reunited with my Pearson ladies and all is right in the world," the matriarch of the show captioned the reunion pic with her TV daughter and daughter-in-law, adding the hashtag #thisisstillus.

Metz commented on the post, "It had been too long! So so so happy to see you Ladies!"

"We won lunch for sure! My stomach and my heart are full," Watson wrote.

Co-star Sterling K. Brown commented with heart and kissing-face emoji.

"This Is Us" ran for six seasons and was known for heart-wrenching stories that often made viewers cry or reflect. Such intimate on-screen moments naturally bonded the cast members together in real life. Metz told People earlier this month that she misses those moments.

“I miss 'This Is Us' desperately,” the actor and singer told the outlet. “And not only was it life-changing for me, but the best people, the way that it touched people’s lives and hearts and minds, it was really, really special.”

In March, Chris Sullivan (Toby Damon) said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, “It’s a hard thing to let those characters go, to let that routine go, to see those people every day."

He added that he and Moore were working in the same city and keep in touch.

“We’ve gotten the kids together to play and to go to all of the wonderful parks," he said. "So we stay in touch.”

The rest of the cast is more spread out, he said, but he was hopeful they'll “all come back together.”