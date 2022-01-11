See Mandy Moore’s message to ‘TV hubby’ Milo Ventimiglia after he receives big honor

Mandy Moore is sending congratulations to her "This Is Us" co-star Milo Ventimiglia after Ventimiglia received a star right next to hers on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"The heartiest of congrats to my tv hubby and partner-in-crime, @miloanthonyventimiglia, on his STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Wish I could have been there to celebrate in person but we are in the middle of shooting Season 6 and knowing Mi and how much he loves his job, he’d definitely insist that work comes first," Moore wrote Tuesday alongside photos of Ventimiglia at his Walk of Fame ceremony the day before.

In one of the pics, Ventimiglia poses next to Justin Hartley and Jon Huertas, two of his his co-stars on the hit NBC drama, now in its sixth and final season.

Mandy Moore congratulated her "This Is Us" co-star Milo Ventimiglia on Instagram after he received a star right near hers on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Getty Images

Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson, the wife of Ventimiglia’s character, Jack Pearson, on the show, also credited Ventimiglia for his leadership both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

"Congrats on this recognition and thanks for being a wonderful patriarch and carrying us these last 6 years. Also the fact that our stars are right next to one another?? Come on!!" Moore gushed, adding crying emoji for effect.

Huertas, who plays Miguel, a friend of Jack's who goes on to marry Rebecca after Jack's death, shared his own note of appreciation to Ventimiglia on Instagram.

"Congrats to my friend & colleague @miloanthonyventimiglia for getting a #star on the #hollywood walk of fame!!! And extra thanks for letting me speak so highly of you!" wrote Huertas.

Ventimiglia celebrates his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with (from left to right) Jon Huertas, Justin Hartley and "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

During a chat with TODAY earlier this month, the cast members of "This Is Us" described how close they've become since the show's 2016 premiere.

"We love the show and we love each other," said Hartley, explaining that each actor knew the show was special and "took care of it like it was our child."

"When you spend this much time with people, you learn about their personal lives and about their struggles and their history and their legacy and all of that," he added. "It becomes something that is this family."

