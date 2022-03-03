Maks Chmerkovskiy safely makes it to LA after escaping Ukraine

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Maks Chmerkovskiy has made it back to the United States after escaping Ukraine on Wednesday.

Chmerkovskiy flew to Los Angeles, where he was spotted by photographers reuniting with his wife Petra Murgatroyd.

Chmerkovskiy spoke to Entertainment Tonight upon his arrival in the U.S.

“I just don’t want to resent peace somewhere else because of what I just saw, that’s the reality. I don’t know really what to say right this second,” he told the outlet after landing at LAX.

"The reason why Ukraine is standing right now is because of the Ukrainian people," Chmerkovskiy said, explaining that this sort of conflict was something many had been expecting for years. “And the fact that the entire world is helping."

He also thanked Poland specifically for helping refugees from Ukraine and him personally.

"The way I was treated through the whole process of leaving into Poland, I’ve just got to bow down to the Polish people," he said.

Chmerkovskiy has been keeping his fans updated on Instagram as he made his way out of his native country amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Sunday, he shared an emotional, 12-minute long video about the events unfolding in the country.

“I’m very safe, probably the most safest place I can find in this entire thing,” he said at the time. “But I’m also right in the eye of the storm, within insane proximity to where this is all supposed to come to an end, if ever. This is a war. This is a crazy situation, it’s insane and I’m losing my final little things. This is not a cry for help, I’m a big boy, I can handle myself and as I said, I’m safe. But I’m starting to not be able to see my head, so I’m trying to stay focused and just trying to let my voice be heard.”

At the time, he asked his fans to take action and to share the news of what was going on in Ukraine.

“I’m a witness to how one ‘Big Brother’ country is not allowed to voice its opinion,” he said. “Regardless of the fact, please make your voice be heard and just spread the word that this needs to pause. Stop the shooting. Tonight was nuts. Right now, it’s insane.”

He would later share that he'd been arrested in Kiev, but was "all good."

Both Sunday and speaking to the press on Wednesday after landing, Chmerkovskiy warned that other countries would likely see ripple effects of Russia's invasion into the democratic country.

"If we don’t get involved, this thing is going to go everywhere else," he said Wednesday. "I think that in 2022, following this action, we have to completely rethink the way we do things as a planet. There can never again be one person who can do something like this ever again. We have to have checks and balances globally, not just one country at a time."