Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network is here! Find out how and what to watch

Attention, “Fixer Upper” fans and Magnolia Market lovers! The big day is finally here.

Home improvement experts Chip and Joanna Gaines plan to improve television experiences starting Wednesday night with the long-awaited launch of their Magnolia Network on cable.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are back with their new television network. Lisa Petrole / Courtesy Magnolia Network

For those who don’t want to miss a minute of the DIY and lifestyle fun, find out everything you need to know about the new venture — from how to watch to what to watch — below.

What is Magnolia Network?

It’s a brand-new television network from the “Fixer Upper” stars that’s bound to feel familiar.

While Magnolia Network will feature a number of original series, it will also become the home to the couple HGTV fans have known and loved for years. That means viewers will be able to watch the original “Fixer Upper” content, as well as the Gaineses’ other offerings.

But that’s not all that’s bound to feel familiar. Magnolia Network is also becoming the home to several of the former DIY Network’s fan-favorite shows.

How can I watch Magnolia Network?

There are a few different options available for eager viewers.

If you’re a cable or satellite subscriber who currently gets the DIY Network, you don’t have to do anything but stay tuned as DIY becomes Magnolia. However, if you don’t have cable or satellite, or if you don’t have the option of Magnolia with your current provider, don’t worry.

Subscribers to discovery+ can stream Magnolia Network programming via the discovery+ app or the Magnolia app.

What time does it all officially kick off?

You can tune in at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 5, for the very first Magnolia Network moment.

What shows can I watch on Magnolia Network?

Prepare for plenty of family-friendly options.

“It wasn’t long ago that watching TV meant time together as a family,” Chip and Joanna Gaines explained in a press release. “It was a place where people of all ages could gather and be informed, entertained, and inspired by the kind of honest, authentic programming that brings people closer.

“It wasn’t long ago that watching TV meant time together as a family.” Chip and joanna gaines

"That’s what we’ve set out to build with Magnolia Network, and we’ve been amazed by the stories and storytellers we’ve found, people whose lives are living proof that our world is full of beauty, hope, courage, and curiosity. We can’t wait to see these stories brought to life on cable, and we’re hopeful about the impact it might have — to help reclaim the best of what television can be.”

But for those who’d like specifics, here is what you can expect to see on Magnolia this month.

What's in the original series lineup?

“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET beginning Jan. 5

They’re kicking things off with the follow-up to the show that started it all. In "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home," which debuted on discovery+ last January, Chip and Joanna Gaines go back to the nuts and bolts (and barndoors) of home renovations.

“The Lost Kitchen,” Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET beginning Jan. 6

Portrait of chef Erin French, as seen on "The Lost Kitchen." Erin Little / Courtesy Magnolia Network

Erin French owns a mill-turned-restaurant called The Lost Kitchen in the tiny town of Freedom, Maine. This series, named after her business, offers a look at the ins and outs of a running a venue that only takes reservations via postcard.

“Home Work,” Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET beginning Jan. 8

The Merediths, a family of nine, make a show of converting a 113-year-old schoolhouse into a dream home.

“Mind for Design,” Saturdays at 11 a.m. ET beginning Jan. 8

See interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn on "Mind for Design." Courtesy Magnolia Network

Brian Patrick Flynn will show viewers how to tackle interior design decisions regardless of budget. The week-one premiere will feature a double episode.

“The Johnnyswim Show,” Saturdays at 7 p.m. ET beginning Jan. 8

The musical duo will be featured in a new series on Magnolia Network. Sami Drasin / Courtesy Magnolia Network

Husband-and-wife music duo Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano share their process of learning to live off the road with their children after the pandemic paused their Johnnyswim tour. A double episode will air on premiere night.

“Family Dinner,” Sundays at 8 p.m. ET beginning Jan. 9

Andrew Zimmern travels to dinner tables across the country to offer an intimate look at how different people in different places get together for a meal. A double episode will air on premiere night.

“Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines,” Sundays at 1 p.m. ET beginning Jan. 9

Joanna Gaines, as seen on her cooking show. Mike Davello / Courtesy Magnolia Network

Fans can spend some time in the kitchen with Joanna Gaines as she shares favorite recipes and the stories behind them. For the first two weeks, expect double episodes of this cooking show.

"Zoë Bakes,” Sundays at 2 p.m. ET beginning Jan. 9

Host Zoe Francois is comfortable in the kitchen. William Clark / Courtesy Magnolia Network

Pastry chef and cookbook author Zoë François will offer viewers of her new show, which shares a name with her popular blog, a closer look at how she bakes. A double episode will air on premiere day.

“Restoration Road with Clint Harp,” Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET beginning Jan. 11

Clint Harp searches America for historical structures that need more than a little TLC in this renovation and restoration series.

What about other shows and classic series?

“This Old House” and “Ask This Old House”

Not every show on Magnolia will be new or even recent. This classic home improvement series is just one of the classics headed to the new network.

“The French Chef”

Courtesy Magnolia Network

The woman who paved the way for food-centric TV, Julia Child, will be a fixture on Magnolia with her vintage series, "The French Chef."

Other DIY Network favorites

"Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation" is one of several DIY Network classics making a new home on Magnolia. Courtesy Magnolia Network

Over the coming weeks and months, viewers will have even more to enjoy as DIY Network favorites return for new and continuing seasons on the Magnolia Network, including "Maine Cabin Masters," "Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation" and "Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation."