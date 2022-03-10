Ludacris says daughter related to 'Karma’s World' season 2 storyline about body insecurities

Karma and her friends are back for another adventure!

Season two of "Karma's World" premiered on Netflix Thursday. The beloved show about a 10-year-old girl, named Karma Grant, who hopes to change the world one step at a time with her music was inspired by creator Chris "Ludacris" Bridges' oldest daughter, Karma.

Although she's 20 years old now and is currently pursuing a degree in documentary filmmaking at Spelman College, Ludacris says that Karma once had a dream of being a rapper just like him.

Karma Grant, voiced by Asia Bryant, and Switch Stein, voiced by Aria Capria, rap an original song on "Karma's World." 9 Story Media Group / Netflix

"That's why this whole thing came about," he told TODAY about the premise of his show. "She expressed it very, very young. But now she's more into theater and acting. So we'll see."

Like her cartoon counterpart, Karma has experienced many of the difficult topics that are discussed in the series, like feeling insecure about her name, her race and the way that she looks.

In season two, Karma's best friend, Switch, gets treated differently by her classmates for having a heavier appearance and Ludacris says that's "absolutely" something that his daughter can relate to.

"There was a stage where she was gaining a little weight and she was a little self-conscious about her weight," he explained.

However, the "Get Back" rapper assured her that she was still as beautiful as ever.

I "always just constantly reminded her how beautiful she is and, you know, understanding that exercise is important, how you eat, all these different things," he shared.

"But as long as you love your kids, and you teach them that everybody has different body types and body sizes, just like this episode that we have in season two, that's coming out Thursday, that's what's most important is for children to love themselves and for them to make the choices that they want to make," Ludacris continued. "But as long as they feel loved, I feel like everything is going to be perfectly fine and OK because everyone is different and we have to celebrate each other's similarities and differences.

One thing the three-time Grammy winner made sure to do was to consult his daughter on the series.

"My daughter is involved," Ludacris said. "I wouldn't say she's overly involved because her main focus is still school, but she's definitely consulting on all types of things from the characters and the music. I get her opinion on everything."

The duo makes the perfect team because "Karma's World" was met with great reviews after season one premiered in October 2021. The show quickly placed in the Top 10 on Netflix Kids in 42 countries and it stayed there for almost a month in the U.S.

Ludacris believes that the series was so successful because of how much kids can relate to the characters.

Karma Grant, voiced by Asia Bryant, dances with her friends in the neighborhood in "Karma's World." 9 Story Media Group / Netflix

Karma's loyal friend Switch is an amazing beatboxer who once stood up to her parents using music, and Karma's little brother, Keys, always has his head in the clouds. When he's not thinking of his next biggest invention, he's out playing with his beloved dog, Major.

Ludacris noted that Keys’ character shows kids that the “sky is the limit and they can go after their dreams and make changes no matter how young they are, starting in their own neighborhood.”

However, the best part about the show is how diverse it is. Karma goes to school with many kids from different backgrounds and Ludacris says that this was important to include so that children of color could see themselves be represented on-screen.

"I want to be the change that I want to see in the world," he said. "And for my own daughters, I would love for them to see a show like the one I've created, where they can see their hair texture represented and hear about real-life situations that they're going through."

"To me, this is a very empowering show, it's enriching and I feel like we need shows like this now more than ever," he added.

As a father of four girls: Karma, Cai, 8, Cadence, 6, and baby Chance, Ludacris tries to teach his daughters good values like Conrad Grant, the character he voices on the show, who is also Karma's dad.

"I'm just a portal for what the Lord's power wants to give me so we're gonna have some more empowered, extremely intelligent and strong Black women in the world today because they've chosen me to be their father," he said.

Karma Grant, voiced by Asia Bryant, Switch Stein, voiced by Aria Capria, and Keys Grant, voiced by Camden Coley, appear with dog Major in "Karma's World." 9 Story Media Group / Netflix

And now that season two of "Karma's World" is out, Ludacris says he now has time to focus on his rap career. In 2015, he released his last album, "Ludaversal" before he dropped his latest song with Drumma Boy and Snow Tha Product, called "I Said What I Said," in 2021.

"I put all my stuff on the back burner in order to make sure that 'Karma's World' got off its feet, but now that it's on a roll... I definitely am working on new Ludacris music and hopefully, before the end of this year or early next year, I'm 100% coming out with some new music," he said.