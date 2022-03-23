"Real Housewives of New York" star Luann de Lesseps spoke her truth when Andy Cohen asked her which former housewives she would like to see again on the show.

"I have a plethora of them that I'd like to see come back," she told the Bravo host during a Tuesday appearance on "Watch What Happens Live."

"Yeah, give me one," Cohen replied.

The cabaret singer noted that she wouldn't mind seeing Kelly Bensimon and Jill Zarin on the reality TV show again.

When Cohen told her that Bensimon now works as a real estate agent in New York, de Lesseps explained that she already knew that because she keeps in touch with both her and Zarin.

"That's important," she said.

Jill Zarin, Kelly Killoren Bensimon and Luann de Lesseps attend an event together in 2010. Richard Koek / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

However, there were two more people de Lesseps said should make a comeback on the show: Aviva Drescher and Dorinda Medley.

"Wow," Cohen responded after de Lesseps mentioned Drescher.

Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley have remained in touch since Medley left "RHONY" after season 12. Scott Eisen / BravoImages

In season six of "RHONY," Drescher became one of the most talked-about women on the show when she infamously took off her prosthetic leg and threw it across the table after getting into an argument with multiple members of the cast.

Drescher joined the show in season five and later left the franchise after season six. Her time on the show was short-lived compared to Medley who stayed on for six seasons and Zarin, who was one of the original cast members that stayed on through season four.

Bensimon appeared on “RHONY” as a full-time cast member from season two to season four.

Luann de Lesseps and Aviva Drescher together in 2014. Ben Gabbe / Getty Images

Also during her "WWHL" appearance, de Lesseps talked about her recent "incident" at a New York City LGBTQ bar.

Last week, Page Six first shared the news of de Lesseps' removal from the Manhattan establishment for reportedly commanding the mic while drunk and yelling at customers at the bar.

On Instagram, de Lesseps apologized and noted that her “struggles with alcohol are real” and though she’s “made great strides over the years,” she isn't perfect. She added that she's back "in recovery" and is "taking steps to ensure this doesn't happen again."

On "WWHL," she explained that her journey to sobriety is not an easy one.

"I just want to say that people make mistakes. I’m only human, and it’s progress, not perfection," she said.

"I had a pretty good track record, but, people slip and like I said, I'm only human and it happens," de Lesseps added. "That's part of being responsible and moving on and picking yourself back up and doing the right thing. And that's why I apologized because it's important. You have to own your behavior. I had a party that night. That's for sure."

On the show, de Lesseps was taking sips of her non-alcoholic drink, Fosé Rosé.