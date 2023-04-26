Luann de Lesseps, 57, responds to comment saying she’s ‘too old’ to wear a bikini

Luann de Lesseps isn't about to let online "haters" tell her she's too old to wear a bikini.

On April 25, the "Real Housewives of New York City” star and cabaret performer, 57, clapped back at critics who left negative comments next to photos she recently posted of herself modeling a pink-and-white gingham two-piece swimsuit.

"I’m proud of the fact that I can still rock a bikini at this age,” de Lesseps said in a video she posted on Instagram that included both a photo of herself in the bikini and a screenshot of a comment telling her, "Way too old boo!!!!!!!"

“Women should be able to wear whatever they want at any age, as long as they feel good,” de Lesseps continued before telling trolls, “So be cool. Don’t be, like, all uncool.”

She captioned her post, "Haters gonna hate boo!" and added eye-roll and cartwheel emoji.

The reality star's fans hopped into the comments to tell her she looked fabulous. "I saw those negative comments and was wondering if people were looking at the same picture I was?! You look amazing! You inspire me!" one wrote.

De Lesseps' fellow Bravo stars also chimed in to voice their support.

Gina Kirschenheiter of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" used a fire emoji to tell de Lesseps her body looked great "for any damn age!"

"Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent wrote, "You look unbelievable!"

"Too old for what? I’m confused?" added Sutton Stracke of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

De Lesseps originally posted the bikini pics on April 21. The first image showed her walking through a carpeted room while wearing the bikini, a white blazer and dark sunglasses.

A second photo showed the reality star modeling the swimsuit in a kitchen equipped with a vintage stove and refrigerator. "What’s cooking?" she captioned the shots.

It's hardly the first time the Bravo personality has shared images of herself in a bathing suit. She's frequently posted pics of herself in bikinis, including several in 2023 alone.

Just last month, de Lesseps shared an Instagram pic of herself wearing a cream-colored bikini while on a yacht. "Diving into Monday," she wrote next to the image.

And in January, she shared two beachside photos of herself posing in a bikini alongside her daughter, Victoria.

"Beach with my peach," de Lesseps captioned the shots.