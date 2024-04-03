There's been a shakeup in the "FBoy Island" dating show universe. The new CW show "Lovers and Liars," out April 1, keeps the premise of "FBoy Island," but reverses the roles.

Now, three men have to figure out if the 24 women on the show are "nice girls" or "Fgirls." In the original show, women had to parse the differences, using gut instinct.

Nice girls, if selected in the end, will split a $100,000 cash prize with the man who chooses them. The other batch will take it for themselves.

The three leads of "Lovers and Liars" will be familiar to anyone who has seen "FBoy Island." Here's where you know them from, and their history on the show.

CJ Weathers, 24

CI is a basketball player from Dallas, Texas. You might recognize him from Season 3, where he played the game as an Fboy, but ultimately experienced heartbreak with contestant Daniella Grace.

"After my experience, I've changed," he said in the season premiere. "I've learned so much, and now I'm here because I actually believe in this," he added.

CJ said he's ready to "go all in."

Benedict Polizzi, 33

Benedict is a comedian from Indianapolis, Indiana. Having been on "FBoy Island" twice, and played on both sides, he's no stranger to the series.

He started out as a nice guy on Season Two. After making it to the finale, season lead Louise Barnard chose an Fboy, who chose to split the money with her — phew. Then, he returned for Season Three, this time as an Fboy. Former "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston picked Vince Xu over him.

"I first came in as a nice guy and lost to an Fboy. Then I tried being an Fboy, and lost to a nice guy. It hurt me bad, but I've repaired myself, and now I wanna find a boo," he said.

Casey Johnson, 26

"I'm getting married here," Casey boldly opened with before his intro package in the season premiere.

Casey works as a brand marketing rep in Nashville Tennessee.

This is his third time on the island. On Season Two, he was tricked by the "OG Fgirl" Tamaris Sepulveda. After falling for her, she ran with the $100,000, choosing herself over her two suitors.

Casey said that he's traditionally fallen for an FGirl, but "maybe a Nice Girl is what I need."