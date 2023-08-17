‘Love Island USA’ star Najah calls out Keenan: ‘He is a very selfish, narcissistic person’

Season Five of Peacock's “Love Island USA” delivered the most dramatic episode of the series.

After getting to know Casa Amor bombshell Najah Fleary and sharing a few intimate moments beneath the covers, Keenan Anunay decided to couple up with Vickala “Kay Kay” Gray instead.

Keenan and Kay Kay had been coupled up since Episode One, but he has repeatedly explored other options and expressed interest in Najah.

Najah Fleary walks into the "Love Island USA" villa with bombshells Allie Ryan, Taylor Chmelka, Johnnie Garcia, Taylor Smith, Dasja Johnson, Ashley Sims in Episode 20. Sara Mally / PEACOCK

In an interview with TODAY.com, Najah opens up about Keenan “blindsiding” her and watching him downplay their connection since she left. She also says that she received messages accusing her of sexual assault from some viewers after Keenan said she initiated their physical intimacy

Read on to learn why the 25-year-old nursing student describes Kennan as a “very selfish, narcissistic person.”

How much of the show had you seen before you entered the villa?

We were watching clips. I think the last episode I’d seen was when Keenan and Imani (Wheeler) were talking in “Soul Ties.”

Did you plan to pursue Keenan before walking into the villa?

To be honest, he wasn’t my first choice. Then once I met him and (saw) him in person, I was like, “Oh, you know, he’s not bad.” He was an option because we are from the same area and I thought we would click that way. But once we met and spoke, we bonded pretty fast.

Najah Fleary and Keenan Anunay in Episode 22 of Season Five. Sara Mally / PEACOCK

In those initial conversations did he mention Kay Kay? How did he describe his current situation in the villa?

Basically, he asked me what did I know about his relationship with Kay Kay. And I basically told him that I knew that they were the longest couple on “Love Island” and that they were pretty close. I told him my concerns. I was like, “I want to make sure that you’re open because if you’re closed then I don’t want to pursue any further.” That’s when he reassured me and told me that he is open.

Did he mention to you that he had planned to close things off with Kay Kay before Casa Amor started?

Yes, he did tell me that.

How did you feel about it?

So he said, “Before, I wanted to close things off with Kay Kay." And then he mentioned, “Oh, now that I’ve gotten to know you, I don’t know.” So, again, he just made it seem like it was really open.

You two shared intimate moments at night. After you left, Keenan told Kay Kay that you initiated the physical intimacy and he pushed your hands off of him. Do you think that is accurate?

Going off of what everyone has seen themselves, they all know that that’s not true. When I came home, and I (saw) that that’s how he framed it, it was really disappointing to me. Because I was, one, getting quite a few messages (of) people accusing me of, trigger warning, SA, sexual assault. It just really hurt my feelings because I told Keenan, “Whatever you feel, there is no pressure and I want him to stand on whatever he feels.”

So, if he felt like I was doing too much, if he felt like he wanted to stay with Kay Kay or if he felt like he wanted to be with me — which is what he was also saying — at any moment I gave him the opportunity and I made him feel comfortable enough to express those things to me. It’s just really disheartening… It was really like a slap in the face and very disrespectful. It made me feel like s---.

So to clarify, he was OK with everything that happened in bed?

Yes, one hundred percent. And even the first time — we all know what happened — he was actually the one who initiated these actions. I had to laugh about it to keep me from being mad. But yes, he initiated our first intimate moment. So it’s bull—.

Did you know he told the boys that nothing happened between you two?

No, I didn’t know that at all. So even when I watched that back, I was very surprised. All of this is really blindsiding because had I known he felt this way or had I known he was acting this way, I would have never kept pursuing him. But he was telling the guys one thing and he was telling me something else.

We had more conversations. We talked during the night and all these things. I really felt like we had a connection. It was just crazy to see from a different perspective.

Did you think he would choose you at the recoupling?

One hundred percent because on top of that we had a moment right before recoupling. All the guys and girls are together and he looks me in my eyes. I swear we were staring at each other for maybe like two minutes, and it was like nobody else was in the room. It just made me feel so secure.

He just made it seem like everything was fine. He didn’t look scared. He didn’t look nervous. He looked very certain. He looked confident. He didn’t look ashamed when he looked at me. This is a theory from other people as well, but I honestly felt like once Carmen (Kocourek) brought up that video (that shows what the guys did while in Casa Amor) that he had to save himself. And that was his way of saving himself.

(L-R) Najah Fleary, Ashley Sims, Taylor Smith, Allie Ryan and Hannah Ortega during the Casa Amor recoupling. Sara Mally / PEACOCK

Did his demeanor change after she mentioned the video?

His whole demeanor changed.

The way he was making (his speech) and the way he was looking at me in that moment was way different than how he looked at me at the beginning. So I just felt that he wasn’t going to choose me in that moment.

How did you feel about Kay Kay’s speech to him?

I supported her one hundred percent. I’m not going to be on the Kay Kay hater train because her feelings are valid, especially as a woman who’s also been through something similar. I supported her. I was even nodding in agreement and then I heard Imani say something to him as well. It just clicked to me that he is more closed in that relationship than he made it seem.

Was there anything you wish you would’ve told her?

Fortunately it wasn’t aired, but at certain points I was still siding with him slightly because of the way he explained about how he didn’t feel like he could be his true self or he didn’t feel like he could make a choice. He’s always making choices based on how Kay Kay feels so I made a small speech about how, “Oh, I want you to find who you love, based on how you feel and not how we feel.” But thank goodness it wasn’t aired because the way I feel now is I would have completely aired out every single thing that happened.

It sucks so bad because even seeing the clips after I left and how he lied on me. I want Kay Kay to know and understand exactly the type of person that she’s dealing with.

What would you have warned her about Keenan?

He is a very selfish, narcissistic person. He’s really like somebody that I’ve never met before. A lot of the times when stuff like this happens in the real world, women don’t know. They don’t know what the guy’s been saying to such and such, the lies they lie. So to see it literally in 4K, him being two-faced, him blindsiding both parties and blindsiding every girl that he meets. Him blindsiding Kay Kay, disrespecting Kay Kay, disrespecting me, lying on me. Making it seem like I’m the villain and he’s this, “Oh my gosh, I have so much restraint.” There’s a certain place down south that he belongs.

Anyone you wish you would’ve pursued?

I was actually very interested in speaking with Jonah (Allman). I one hundred percent stand on the actions that I’ve actioned. So with that, I don’t necessarily regret the choices. But if I had an extra day, I would definitely talk to someone else. I would talk to Jonah or just get to know other people.

Are you going to watch the rest of the season?

I really want to see Keenan get eliminated. That’s gonna be my joyous day.

Representatives for “Love Island USA” did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment regarding Keenan.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.