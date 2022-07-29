So far, the theme of Season Four of “Love Island USA” seems to be love triangles, which means the drama is never-ending.

This week, Chazz and Bria — who made history as the first siblings to appear on the show — shook up the villa when they decided to break up Zeta and Timmy and Serenti and Tyler.

In Thursday’s episode, viewers watched Tyler get dumped from the island after Zeta was saved by her fellow islanders. Then, two boys entered the villa hoping to find love.

And it looks like new arrivals are causing multiple couples to second guess their connections.

In TODAY’S exclusive clip from Friday’s extra long episode, which you'll find below, Zeta and Timmy share a secret, steamy kiss despite being coupled up with other people.

LOVE ISLAND -- Episode 107 -- Pictured: (l-r) Zeta Morrison, Timmy Pandolfi - Peacock

“I miss you,” Zeta tells Timmy, who she coupled up with on the first day.

But when Serenti reveals the following morning that Timmy might’ve spent the night kissing Bria, Zeta is rattled and confused.

Then, it is time for a g-force challenge where the boys must select a girl to impress.

While Timmy struggles seeing Zeta kiss another boy, Jesse shocks all of the islanders by choosing to flirt with Serenti — in front of his partner Deb.

After the group return to the villa, they learn there will be another surprise recoupling and that the girls are choosing, meaning the boy who isn’t picked will be dumped from the island.

Right now, none of the couples are completely confident in their relationships. So, anyone is at risk of going home.

New episodes of “Love Island” drop Tuesday to Sunday on Peacock.

Watch the exclusive clip from tonight’s episode below.