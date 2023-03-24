Featuring plush couches and mood lighting, the "Love Is Blind" pods were certainly designed to be cozy. But, as one Season Four moment demonstrates, they might be too cozy.

Tiffany Pennywell, a contestant in Season Four, accidentally falls asleep at the exact wrong time in the pods, creating one of the most memorable pod moments in the show's history, right up there with Raven Ross's jumping jacks.

In the first episode of Season Four, Tiffany, a 37-year-old client lead recruiter, quickly builds a strong connection with Brett Brown, a 36-year-old design director for Nike.

Opening up about his feelings, Brett is about to propose — then comes the incident that almost thwarts their romance.

"I'm just so inspired by you, I want to be a better person for you, and I think that's what love should be," Brett says at the start of his "seal the deal" conversation.

"I already feel as though I'm in love with you," Tiffany says.

"I truly feel like we're the perfect match," Brett responds.

Then Brett notices the room has gone quiet. What he doesn't know, but viewers do, is that Tiffany has fallen asleep.

Speaking to TODAY.com, Brett shares what was going through his mind in that moment.

“She had just told me that she was falling in love with me and that kind of gave me the space to tell her how I was feeling. But I'm talking and I'm realizing that I'm not really hearing anything else from the other side," Brett says.

"And then I'd come to find out that she'd fallen asleep," he continues.

In the moment, Brett is undeniably upset. He had previously opened up to Tiffany about a traumatic and sudden loss he experienced, and her absence appears to play into the same fears.

Tiffany tells TODAY.com that when she finally woke up to find Brett gone, she was "nervous" about what it meant for their relationship.

“I was definitely nervous to talk to him the next day to see if he forgave me and just to see how we can move past that,” she says.

“Luckily, he did,” she continues.

Even in that charged moment, Brett tells TODAY.com he tried to stay serene.

"Maybe I have another career in like calm radio or something like that, soothing people down when you're ready to go to sleep. Just turn on Brett's voice and I'll put you to bed," he says, laughing. "I don't know, maybe she gifted me something I didn't know that I had."