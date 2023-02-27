"Love Is Blind" reality TV star Sikiru "SK" Alagbada is finally opening up about his relationship with his ex-fiancé Raven Ross, whom he met on the show.

In an exclusive and wide-ranging interview with People, Alagbada shared his side of the story for the first time about the cheating allegations that resulted in their breakup last fall.

Last November, days after the "Love Is Blind" Season Three reunion special aired, a TikTok user said she was romantically linked to Alagbada in 2022, calling him her "ex" and saying they went to Cabo together in a couple viral videos.

Speaking to TODAY.com earlier this year, Ross described seeing the videos.

“When I learned about it was when y’all learned about it,” she says. "Up until that point, she says their relationship was going “really well.”

Alagbada denied cheating on Ross at the time the rumors started circulating, and he continues to do so now. Speaking with People in an article published on Feb. 27, Alagbada said he didn't physically cheat on Ross, but he did have an "inappropriate conversation" with another woman.

“I was not dating anyone when (Raven and I) decided to go into a committed, exclusive relationship. Despite me being from a polygamous family, which was a very sensitive topic for me to share on the show, it is not the kind of lifestyle that I subscribe to, and I never will,” Alagbada said.

Alagbada said his conversations with other women happened when he was a "single guy" earlier on in 2022.

"Raven and I were still talking, but we were not in a completely committed relationship, including the Cabo trip,” he said, referring to a vacation he took with another woman.

Alagbada called off his wedding to Ross at the altar in the finale of "Love Is Blind" Season Three. But, they continued seeing each other and eventually got back together in the spring of 2022 before publicly announcing their reconciliation at the Season Three reunion.

He asked Ross to marry him a second time in the summer of 2022, Alagbada told People. The proposal footage was shown in "After the Altar," which premiered on Netflix on Feb. 10, long after their November breakup.

During the interview with People, Alagbada said asked to cut the proposal from the special.

“I felt quite uncomfortable about how the whole proposal was being portrayed, so I really did ask them to take it out. Because at the end of the day, 'Love Is Blind' is a very well-professionally produced and edited TV show that’s optimized for audience engagement. The way the proposal was presented and all that wasn’t any different from that," he added.

In "After the Altar," Ross recorded a video where she reacted to the cheating allegations and breakup. Alagbada didn't share his side of the story in the special.

He told People he and Ross had initially agreed to refrain from giving comments for the special.

"When they gave us the opportunity to tell our side of the story, Raven and I had initially decided to not make an already-messy situation even messier, and just keep our personal private business away from being dramatized,” he said.

Alagbada was "blindsided" when Ross went ahead and made a video anyway, he said.

A few weeks later, he decided to speak out because he said he feels he owes it to Raven and "the world."

“This is not an apology tour," he said. "It’s really about me owning my actions and taking responsibilities and also just taking the things I’ve learned from this experience, and I’ll continue to learn and grow as a person.”

He also issued a formal apology to Ross during the interview. “I do want to deeply express my sincere apology to Raven for the hurt and embarrassment that I caused her,” he continued. “I’m not proud of how I conducted myself. I conducted myself in a way that’s making me take a step back and reflect.”